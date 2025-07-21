Manchester United confirm signing of Bryan Mbeumo in £71m transfer

Bryan Mbeumo joins Manchester United in a fee worth £71m. Picture: Manchester United

By Henry Moore

Manchester United have announced the signing of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo for a fee rising to £71million.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The right-sided forward joins the Red Devils in a deal worth £65 million, with a further £6 million to be paid in add-ons.

It comes six weeks after United launched their first bid for the 25-year-old forward.

The Cameroon international becomes the Premier League club’s second summer signing after Brazil international Matheus Cunha arrived from Wolves in a £62.5million deal last month.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” Mbeumo said.

Read more: Women's marathon world record holder provisionally suspended for doping

Bienvenue, Bryan 🫡 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 21, 2025

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

Mbeumo is set to join United on their three-game pre-season tour of the United States, where Ruben Amorim’s side head to following training on Tuesday.

Director football Jason Wilcox said: “Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons.

“Bryan’s belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture that we are developing.

“We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead.”

Mbeumo had what most believe to be his best season since joining the Bees last year, scoring 20 goals and earning 7 assists across 38 games.His 23.7% conversion rate placed him behind only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in terms of conversion.

He played a key role in taking Brentford to only their second top 10 Premier League finish.

While Brentford will be loathed to lose their talisman, the club has a history of investing money well during their time in the top flight.

Mbeumo will need to hit the ground running in Manchester, with improvement needed after the club finished 15th in the League last season and lost a crucial Europa League final to Tottenham.

Mbeumo follows fellow forward Matheus Cunha – United’s other top summer target – to Old Trafford.