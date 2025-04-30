Manchester United in double injury boost ahead of Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (centre) during a training session at the Trafford Training Centre, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have travelled to Spain for Manchester United's crunch Europa League semi-final at Athletic Bilbao.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ruben Amorim's men are preparing for Thursday's first leg at San Mames, where the Red Devils hope to return for the May 21 showpiece against Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt.

United have been boosted ahead of the season-defining semi-final by the return of Diallo and De Ligt.

The former has been laid low since February after sustaining ankle ligament damage that had made him touch and go to play again this season.

De Ligt has been out for a month with an issue of his own, missing United's last six matches in all competitions.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has received a boost after Amad Diallo and Matthijs De Ligt travelled to Spain. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Bournemouth striker Evanilson has Manchester United red card overturned

Read More: Harry Maguire seals Europa League semi-final spot for Manchester United after thrilling comeback

The pair trained with their United team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning and were part of the 26-man squad that travelled to Bilbao later that day.

It remains to be seen whether they will be named in the matchday squad.

United said on their website: "A larger group has been selected as there is due to be a session locally on Friday morning, which will feature youngsters, including Chido Obi and Sekou Kone, who are not eligible to play in the Europa League."

A Premier League trip to Brentford follows on Sunday for United, whose extended squad includes teenagers Bendito Mantato, 17, and Jaydan Kamason, 18, along with recent debutant Tyler Fredricson, 20.

Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer missed out through injury, joining Lisandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot on the sidelines for the San Mames clash.