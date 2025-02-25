Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim speaks out after latest round of mass redundancies at crisis club

25 February 2025, 14:56

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks out after the latest round of redundancies at the club
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks out after the latest round of redundancies at the club.

By StephenRigley

Ruben Amorim admits he feels some responsibility for Manchester United's latest round of redundancies amid their ongoing struggles on the pitch.

United announced on Monday that they expect up to 200 employees to lose their jobs as part of a plan to improve the club's financial stability.

United have experienced five successive years of financial losses and around 250 redundancies were made last year.

Efforts to restore profitability have not been helped by a lack of footballing success, and Saturday's draw with Everton left Amorim's side languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has overseen mass cost cutting at Old Trafford
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has overseen mass cost cutting at Old Trafford. Picture: Alamy

Asked if the news emphasised the importance of turning a corner, the 40-year-old said: "That is clear and of course we have to address all the problems in the club.

"But one important piece of this moment is to understand how we got (into) this situation and it has to do a lot with the lack of success with the football team, because I think we are the engine of any football club.

"I just want to help the club in my department, to improve the team and improve the players and to have success. We need to think in solutions in this moment."

Negativity around Amorim and his players will hit new heights if they do not end a three-match winless run in the league by beating Ipswich at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Portuguese denied that the redundancy news made his job harder, though, saying: "It's hard enough. This year was really hard for everybody.

"We did as a club a lot of changes and, when you are doing the changes, if you have a football team that is playing well and are winning games, in a certain way it's easier for the fans and for everybody to feel those changes.

"In this moment, we are in the difficult period inside of the club and inside of the pitch so we have to fight against this feeling and we have to do our job, and we're trying our best to help the team to perform better.

"Since I arrived, for me I expect to win all the games at home. I don't feel the pressure because the supporters are amazing. Every time you go to one game at Old Trafford you feel the support until the end.

"We have to stop thinking about the last games. It's a new game, it can be a new story so let's go forward and to play the game."

United salvaged a point at Goodison Park after trailing 2-0 at half-time, with Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte netting in the last 20 minutes.

"I know, you know and even the players know that we have a lack of intensity," added Amorim, who does not expect to have any of his injured players back on Wednesday.

"We improve, not a lot, in the second half but small things of second ball, we didn't lose so many possessions without any pressure, we were more aggressive, even when we defend and when we are with the ball, so we change a little bit the energy that we play football.

"I understand all the critics and, if you watch the game, you have to accept it to change that."

