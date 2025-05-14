Manchester United scrap annual awards dinner after torrid domestic season

14 May 2025, 13:16

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Manchester United have decided to scrap their annual end-of-season awards dinner following a disastrous domestic campaign by the men’s first team.

Despite progress to the Europa League final, the Red Devils sit 16th in the Premier League table and are guaranteed to finish in their lowest position ever.

Typically, the club hosts a dinner at Old Trafford every May where guests pay for the opportunity to watch the club’s stars collect awards for their performances across the season.

Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim. Picture: Getty

Among the prizes is the Sir Matt Busby player of the year award, voted for by the fans, and the players’ player of the year award.

But, according to a report in the Times, Manchester United has opted to hand out these prizes at the end of the club’s final home game against Aston Villa, scrapping the traditional dinner.

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur next Wednesday in a Europa League final that will define both teams’ seasons.

Both clubs have experienced torrid form in the Premier League, sitting in 16th and 17th, respectively.

United manager Ruben Amorim has played down the final, insisting that, even if they lift the trophy in Bilbao, the club’s season is still unacceptable.

