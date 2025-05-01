Manchester United and Spurs win first leg clashes, setting scene for all-english Europa League final

Manchester United are on course to reach the Europa League final after Ruben Amorim's side blew away 10-man Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in a stunning semi-final first leg in Spain.
Manchester United are on course to reach the Europa League final after Ruben Amorim's side blew away 10-man Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in a stunning semi-final first leg in Spain.

By Josef Al Shemary

The stage is set for the third-ever all-English Europa League Final after Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both won the first leg of their semi-final clashes.

The Red Devils' worst-ever Premier League campaign has meant it has long been a case of Bilbao or bust for them, with the May 21 showpiece back at the Basque outfit's San Mames stadium.

Athletic's dreams of winning a first European trophy on home turf appeared to go up in smoke after their fierce start to Thursday's match was followed by a first-half implosion, with Casemiro's opener compounded by Daniel Vivian seeing red for bringing down Rasmus Hojlund.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United applaud the fans after the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United at San Mames Stadium on May 01, 2025
Harry Maguire of Manchester United applaud the fans after the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United at San Mames Stadium on May 01, 2025. Picture: Getty

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot and United's nerveless skipper added a second before the break at a furious San Mames, where Amorim's men now look set to return later this month to face Bodo/Glimt or, more likely, Tottenham.

After Alejandro Garnacho saw an early effort ruled out for offside, United went in front in the 30th minute when Casemiro headed in after a deep cross from the right by defender Harry Maguire.

United doubled their lead in the 37th minute through a penalty from captain Bruno Fernandes, which was given following a lengthy VAR review for a foul by Dani Vivian on Rasmus Hojlund and then also resulted in the Athletic defender being shown a red card.

Fernandes struck again just before the break with a chipped finish to give Ruben Amorim's men a solid lead to defend back at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese admitted on the eve of the game that Europa League glory would not save their season, but it would secure silverware and much-needed Champions League qualification for a side sat 14th in the Premier League standings.

Athletic need a miracle in Manchester next Thursday after a night they entered with such hope and excitement ended in an excruciating loss.

Meanwhile in North London, Tottenham Hotspur are also in a strong position after a convincing 3-1 display against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

Brennan Johnson had headed Spurs in front after only 38 seconds.

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal with teammates during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and FK Bodo/Glimt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 1, 2025.
Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal with teammates during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and FK Bodo/Glimt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 1, 2025. Picture: Getty

James Maddison added a second in the 34th minute with an angled finish after collecting a long ball into the box before Dominic Solanke slotted in a penalty just after the hour.

The Norwegians got a late goal back through captain Ulrik Saltnes with seven minutes left to give them some hope for the second leg.

Chelsea made it an impressive night for English clubs as they ran out 4-1 winners in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final away to Djurgarden in Stockholm.

Jadon Sancho put the Blues ahead in the 12th minute, with Noni Madueke doubling the lead just before half-time.

Substitute Nicolas Jackson struck twice after coming on in the second half before the Swedish side hit a consolation goal through Isak Alemayehu with 20 minutes left.

Real Betis beat Fiorentina 2-1 after goals in each half from Abde Ezzalzouli and on-loan Manchester United forward Antony before Luca Ranieri scored for the Italians to leave the tie in the balance.

