Manchester United sued by former player Axel Tuanzebe over alleged ‘clinical negligence’

14 July 2025, 20:20

Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe during the pre-season friendly match at Old Trafford, Manchester in 2021.
Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe during the pre-season friendly match at Old Trafford, Manchester in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is taking legal action against the club over alleged negligent medical advice.

A submission entitled ‘Tuanzebe v Manchester United Football Club’ was filed at the High Court on July 9, with official documents showing the case type as ‘Clinical Negligence – Part 7 Claim – Medical Advice’.

The specific injury involved has not been identified, but reports suggest the claim relates to a period from July 2022.

Tuanzebe joined Burnley on a free transfer earlier this month after the expiry of his contract at Ipswich, where he had spent two seasons.

The 27-year-old DR Congo international endured an injury-plagued spell at Old Trafford, having initially joined United as an eight-year-old and progressing through the ranks.

Ground view inside Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.
Ground view inside Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. Picture: Alamy

He made his senior debut as a substitute in a 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Wigan as a 19-year-old in January 2017, having been named young player of the year in 2014-15 and reserve-team player of the year in 2016-17.

However, Tuanzebe, who captained the club at every level, made only 37 first-team appearances between 2017 and 2021 and, after three loan spells at Aston Villa and further stints at Napoli and Stoke, he was allowed to leave during the summer of 2023.

The PA news agency has contacted both United and the player’s lawyers, Simons Muirhead Burton, for comment.

