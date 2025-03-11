Breaking News

Manchester United to build new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford

11 March 2025, 10:03 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 10:19

The stadium would be the largest in the UK
The stadium would be the largest in the UK. Picture: Manchester United

By Henry Moore

Manchester United have announced plans to build a new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford, with club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe saying it would be "the world's greatest" football ground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The planned stadium is set to become the largest in the UK - overtaking Wembley Stadium, with its capacity of 90,000.

The announcement comes after Labour pledged to usher in a building boom by slashing planning laws across the country.

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world's greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," Sir Jim Ratcliffe said.

Manchester United have thrown their support behind Labour's planning reforms.
Manchester United have thrown their support behind Labour's planning reforms. Picture: Manchester United

"Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport.

"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home.

"Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment not just during the construction phase but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says it will be "the best stadium in the world."
Sir Jim Ratcliffe says it will be "the best stadium in the world.". Picture: Manchester United

"The Government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance."

The move has been backed by legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Manchester United should always strive for the best in everything it does, on and off the pitch, and that includes the stadium we play in," Ferguson said.

"Old Trafford holds so many special memories for me personally, but we must be brave and seize this opportunity to build a new home, fit for the future, where new history can be made."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said if the stadium goes ahead as planned it could have a bigger impact on the area than the 2012 London Olympics did on England's capital.

United estimate the stadium and wider regeneration project has the potential to add an extra £7.3billion each year to the UK economy, with the possibility to create more than 17,000 homes and 92,000 jobs.

Chief executive Omar Berrada says the club's long-term objective is to have "the world's best football team playing in the world's best stadium".

"We have carefully considered (the task force's) findings, together with the views of thousands of fans and local residents and concluded that a new stadium is the right way forward for Manchester United and our surrounding community," he said.

"We will now embark on further consultation to ensure that fans and residents continue to be heard as we move towards final decisions."

