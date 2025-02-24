Manchester United to make up to 200 more staff redundant as Sir Jim Ratcliffe axes free lunches

24 February 2025, 19:44

Manchester United have announced a slew of redundancies.
Manchester United have announced a slew of redundancies. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Manchester United has announced up to 200 further redundancies as part of a "transformation plan" to improve the club's financial sustainability.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 250 employees were made redundant last year and a statement on the United website on Monday announced that a plan aimed at "return(ing) the club to profitability" following five successive years of losses means "approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant", subject to a consultation process.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has a 28.94 per cent stake in the club through his Ineos group, brought up his year anniversary as co-owner last Thursday.

United chief executive officer Omar Berrada said: "We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men's, women's and academy teams.

Read more: Pope 'resumes some work' after 'slight improvement' in health as night-time prayers begin

Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Picture: Alamy

"We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures which will transform and renew the club.

"Unfortunately, this means announcing further potential redundancies and we deeply regret the impact on those affected colleagues. However, these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing. "We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue.

"Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money.

"At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile and financially sustainable football club, while continuing to provide a world-class service to our valuable commercial partners.

"We will then be in a much stronger position to invest in football success and improved facilities for fans, while remaining compliant with UEFA and Premier League regulations."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Roberta Flack

Tributes flood in for Roberta Flack, 'Killing Me Softly' singer and R&B icon

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Taliban issues major update on British couple arrested in Afghanistan

"America", a fully-working solid gold toilet, created by artist Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at Blenheim Palace on September 12, 2019 in Woodstock, England.

Blenheim Palace £2.8m solid gold toilet ‘stolen in just five minutes’ by thieves with sledgehammers in ‘audacious raid’

The Case for Optimism in Ukraine by Lubov Chernukhin

The Case for Optimism in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025.

Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’ Trump claims as he warns it ‘may lead to WW3’ if not stopped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy hopes war will end 'this year' as US votes with Russia against UN resolution condemning invasion

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope 'resumes some work' after 'slight improvement' in health as night-time prayers begin

Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

Cause of death revealed after missing sisters found in Scotland river

Almost a third of children have refused to go to school, at least one, in the past year.

Education secretary warns of school absence 'epidemic' as a third of children have tried to miss school this year

Prosper admitted killing his mother and two siblings

Teenager who admitted killing his mother and siblings in Luton flat was planning a school shooting, police reveal

Miquita Oliver shar

TV presenter Miquita Oliver reveals first kiss was with infamous ISIS Beatle 'Jihadi George'

Roberta Flack On Stage At Park West

'Killing Me Softly' singer and R&B icon Roberta Flack dies aged 88

Arsenal fans celebrate after they score, Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Met police officer sacked for 'football hooliganism' after throwing flare at Arsenal match

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano.

Pictured: 'Sweet, kind and generous' girl, 3, killed in crash involving van and tram as man, 36, arrested

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

NASA gives major update on massive 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' striking earth and it's good news

Prosper pleaded guilty to all six charges at Luton Crown Court

Man, 19, admits murdering his mother, sister and brother in Luton flat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ozempic and Wegovy, injectable prescription weight loss medicines.

Fresh concerns over weight-loss jabs as medication linked to dozens of deaths

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for an investigation into the BBC Gaza documentary.

Kemi Badenoch calls for investigation into BBC Gaza documentary featuring grandson of Hamas founder
Chants of “f*** the feds” could be heard as the boys took control of the emergency vehicle.

GenZ mob run riot for TikTok stunt and swarm police cars during ‘free pop-up’ by streetwear clothing brands
Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Ashbourne, Derbyshire,

Boy, 15, arrested after school forced into lockdown after student 'behaving aggressively and threatening staff'
The Runcorn and Helsby MP has been sitting as an independent since he was suspended following his arrest in October

MP Mike Amesbury jailed for 10 weeks for punching man in street in 'unprovoked drunken' assault
Speaking via video link to a Kyiv conference, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

'Russia doesn't hold all the cards', Starmer says, as he tells Ukraine 'we are with you' three years on from invasion
Leanne Lucas has described for the first time the desperate moments when she helped children run to safety

'If I didn't get out, everyone was going to die': Hero yoga teacher tells how she saved children from Southport attacker
Moise Kean was carried into an ambulance after collapsing during Fiorentina’s game against Verona

Moise Kean update after ex-Everton star rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch

Demi Moore, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Substance,' appears backstage during the 31st annual SAG Awards

Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Conclave cast big winners at the Screen Actors Guild

The former Prime Minister was speaking from Ukraine

Blaming Ukraine for Russian invasion is like accusing swimmers of attacking the shark in Jaws, Boris Johnson tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Jason Knauf

Royal aide who accused Meghan of bullying stands by his claim as he speaks out for the first time
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

William and Kate will join King in VE Day anniversary events

Meghan shares her new mood-board

Meghan surprises fans with 'mood-board' as she shares rare snapshot into California life

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News