Manchester United to make up to 200 more staff redundant as Sir Jim Ratcliffe axes free lunches

Manchester United have announced a slew of redundancies. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Manchester United has announced up to 200 further redundancies as part of a "transformation plan" to improve the club's financial sustainability.

Around 250 employees were made redundant last year and a statement on the United website on Monday announced that a plan aimed at "return(ing) the club to profitability" following five successive years of losses means "approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant", subject to a consultation process.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has a 28.94 per cent stake in the club through his Ineos group, brought up his year anniversary as co-owner last Thursday.

United chief executive officer Omar Berrada said: "We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men's, women's and academy teams.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Picture: Alamy

"We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures which will transform and renew the club.

"Unfortunately, this means announcing further potential redundancies and we deeply regret the impact on those affected colleagues. However, these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing. "We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue.

"Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money.

"At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile and financially sustainable football club, while continuing to provide a world-class service to our valuable commercial partners.

"We will then be in a much stronger position to invest in football success and improved facilities for fans, while remaining compliant with UEFA and Premier League regulations."