Manchester United reach agreement to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in £71m transfer

By Henry Moore

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo after a long and drawn-out transfer saga.

The right-sided forward will join the Red Devils in a deal worth £65 million, with a further £6 million to be paid in add-ons.

It comes six weeks after United launched their first bid for the 25-year-old forward.

The Cameroon international is in line to become the Premier League club’s second summer signing after Brazil international Matheus Cunha arrived from Wolves in a £62.5million deal last month.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo during the match against Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

Mbeumo had what most believe to be his best season since joining the Bees last year, scoring 20 goals and earning 7 assists across 38 games.

His 23.7% conversion rate placed him behind only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in terms of conversion.

He played a key role in taking Brentford to only their second top 10 Premier League finish.

While Brentford will be loathed to lose their talisman, the club has a history of investing money well during their time in the top flight.

Mbeumo will need to hit the ground running in Manchester, with improvement needed after the club finished 15th in the League last season and lost a crucial Europa League final to Tottenham.