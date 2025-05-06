Manchester United lose their Europa League final advantage over Tottenham after Premier League ruling

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Premier League has backed Tottenham over fixtures. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Manchester United have had their advantage over Tottenham for the Europa League final taken away from them after a Premier League ruling.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Assuming both United and Spurs keep make the final on May 21, the Manchester club held a significant advantage with their fixture list prior to the final as their proceeding game is two days before the London team.

But now, the Premier League has approved Tottenham's request to bring forward their match at Aston Villa in order to maximise preparation time for the final.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Manchester United and Spurs win first leg clashes, setting scene for all-english Europa League final

Read More: Real Madrid ready to pay Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold early so he can play in next month's Club World Cup

The match at Villa Park will now kick off at 7.30pm on Friday, May 16, after originally being scheduled for Sunday, May 18.

Ange Postecoglou's side lead 3-1 on aggregate heading into Thursday's away leg of their semi-final against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Villa sources had indicated last week they were prepared to challenge the league if it agreed to Spurs' request, but there was no mention of one in a statement released on Tuesday morning confirming the new date.

Sources close to the midlands club suggested last week they would be hugely surprised if the match was switched and would explore all possible options to ensure it did not become a midweek match.

That included suggesting Tottenham ask for permission to play on Saturday, May 17, which has currently been kept clear to allow the focus to be on the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

While it is commonplace in other countries, there has been no precedent for the Premier League moving games to benefit clubs playing in Europe.

Indeed, Villa had a rearranged Premier League fixture against Liverpool shoehorned into a midweek that Unai Emery's side thought would be free after avoiding a play-off round in the Champions League.

If Tottenham progress in the Europa League they could well find themselves up against Manchester United in the final, with the Red Devils 3-0 up in their tie against Athletic Bilbao ahead of the home leg.

United's match against Chelsea was already scheduled for May 16, but the kick-off has now been put back by 15 minutes.

Both the Villa v Tottenham match and Chelsea v Manchester United will be live on Sky Sports.