Ethiopian runner Assefa sets women's-only record at London Marathon, as Kenyan Sawe wins men's elite race

27 April 2025, 12:26 | Updated: 27 April 2025, 12:34

Tigst Assefa wins the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.
Tigst Assefa wins the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa has won the women's-only record at the London Marathon on Sunday, with Sabastian Sawe finishing first in the men's race.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Assefa, who finished in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds, did not beat Paula Radcliffe's course record, which was set with male pacemakers.

Kenyan Ruth Chepng'etich is the overall world record holder, with a time of 2:09:56 in last November's Chicago marathon.

Assefa finished at the top of the podium after collecting silver at last year's edition - where Peres Jepchirchir had set the previous mark of 2:16:16 - and the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she was beaten by Sifan Hassan.

Sawe finished the men's race with a time of 2:02:27. British runner Mahamed Mahamed came ninth, running the course in 2:08:52.

Read more: Gaza activists Youth Demand jump in front of London Marathon elite runners on Tower Bridge to disrupt race

Read more: Running the London Marathon is about so much more than 26.2 miles

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya reacts after he crossed the line to win the men's race at the London Marathon, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Sabastian Sawe of Kenya reacts after he crossed the line to win the men's race at the London Marathon, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Alamy

The men's wheelchair race was won by Adam Hug, while Catherine Debrunner finished first in the women's wheelchair competition. Both are from Switzerland.

In the women's race, Hassan was among the favourites again in London but began to fall back behind the leading duo of Assefa and Joyciline Jepkosgei, who had extended their advantage over the Dutchwoman by about two minutes as they passed Canary Wharf station between the 18th and 19th miles.

Assefa made her move about four miles later, shrugging off Jepkosgei as they came through the Embankment tunnel.

Jepkosgei ultimately claimed silver in 2:18:43 and Hassan settled for bronze in 2:18:59.

Eilish McColgan, the 10,000m gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was eighth in her belated debut marathon in a Scottish record time of 2:24:25.

And she was not the only British woman in the top 10, which also included ninth-placed Rose Harvey in 2:25:01, but her compatriot Charlotte Purdue could not finish after pulling up with a calf issue.

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa reacts after crossing the line to win the women's race
Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa reacts after crossing the line to win the women's race. Picture: Getty

A moment of non-sporting excitement came as two pro-Palestine activists jumped over the barriers separating spectators from the race course and threw red powder paint on to Tower Bridge in front of the men's elite race, the group Youth Demand said.

An image shared by Youth Demand showed two people standing in the middle of the road wearing T-shirts bearing the words "Youth Demand: Stop Arming Israel".

The pair were quickly arrested by City of London police, the group said.

London is set for a new record for the world's biggest marathon, which is currently held by the TCS New York Marathon in November when there were 55,646 finishers.

Among the participants are David Stancombe and Sergio Aguiar, whose daughters Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were murdered in the Southport mass stabbing last summer.

They are raising money for projects in memory of their daughters and Bebe King, six, who was also killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July.

Men's elite runners, including Alex Yee, reach the Isle of Dogs, during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.
Men's elite runners, including Alex Yee, reach the Isle of Dogs, during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

In a video message posted on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wished the pair "the very best of luck".

He added: "This is an incredible way to honour the memory of your precious daughters and the entire nation is in awe of your courage and your resilience.

"We'll all be with you, every single step of the way."

Mr Stancombe said: "Even now it still blows me away that so many people know about it and you're getting messages from the Prime Minister.

"I would love people to know I've seen their message, but I have genuinely read so many of them. It's amazing."

This year, around 55.3% of registered participants of the UK race are male, with some 44.5% female and 0.15% non-binary.

The youngest participant is Lucy Jones, who turned 18 on Sunday, while the oldest runners are Mohan Kudchadker, 84, and Mary Jo Brinkman, 83 - both of whom are travelled from the US for the event.

Six men, known as the ever presents, have ran every London Marathon since the race began in 1981 - a total of 44 races.

A general view from inside the viewing window above Tower Bridge of a runner in fancy dress in the mass participation race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.
A general view from inside the viewing window above Tower Bridge of a runner in fancy dress in the mass participation race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The runners, Chris Finill, Malcolm Speake, Michael Peace, Jeffrey Aston, Bill O'Connor and David Walker, will all be participating on Sunday for the 45th time.

Celebrity participants include Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw, who last ran the London Marathon in 2015 but has returned to fundraise for Pancreatic Cancer UK, the event's charity of the year, after the death of his wife Ruth in April 2017 aged 43.

Audenshaw, who has played Bob Hope for 25 years, said "it just felt right" to take part on what would have been the couple's 24th wedding anniversary.

"I gave myself a year to train because it's a long time since I've done a marathon," he told the PA news agency.

"Running at 60 is very different to running at 40."

He added: "Too many runners overthink it too much, they worry about this and that and the other. Just go running. Get out, get running, do it, put the donkey work in and you'll get the reward at the end of it."

Rivals actress Lisa McGrillis, who plays boutique owner Valerie Jones, is running for the British Heart Foundation with her best friend Mary Cann following the death of Ms Cann's husband Nigel from a heart attack last year.

A general view of the mass participation race on Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.
A general view of the mass participation race on Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

McGrillis, who suffered several injuries during training, told PA: "I'm just hoping that on the day I'll just push through and then never run again."

Comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, McFly drummer Harry Judd and singer Alexandra Burke are also taking part.

Some 103 runners are attempting to break 87 Guinness World Records at this year's event, including a duo dressed as a slinky dog and a firefighter wearing full kit.

Many participants hope their quirky attempts to break records will help boost their fundraising efforts for their chosen charities.

Other record attempts include the fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean (male), fastest marathon dressed as a vegetable (female), and most pairs of underwear worn during a marathon (female).

Sixteen MPs are also among those running, including Labour's Josh Fenton-Glyn, Conservative Harriet Cross and Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon.

A large boat goes under Tower Bridge as the mass participation race goes by during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.
A large boat goes under Tower Bridge as the mass participation race goes by during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick is taking part for the first time after sparking rumours of a leadership challenge after accidentally adding 600 people to a WhatsApp group while trying to fundraise for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association.

The hottest marathon day recorded was in 2018 when temperatures peaked at 24.2C, while the coldest was in 2004 with highs of just 5.3C.

Last year, TCS London Marathon raised a record-breaking £73.5 million, bringing the cumulative total raised since the first race in 1981 to more than £1.3 billion, according to organisers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jiggly Caliente has died

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies days after having leg amputated following infection

Ryan Reynolds with fans

Ryan Reynolds says he 'feels at home' in Wrexham, with club now only one promotion away from Premier League

Youth Demand activists disrupted the race

Gaza activists Youth Demand jump in front of London Marathon elite runners on Tower Bridge to disrupt race

Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024

London Marathon road closures: Everything you need to know about Sunday's race, as route changes revealed

People queue to visit the tomb of Pope Francis a day after his funeral, in Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome on April 27, 2025

First images of Pope's tomb published, as mourners visit 'simple' coffin after private ceremony following vast funeral

Who's running the London Marathon on Sunday?

Celebrities and MPs among London Marathon runners as record numbers gather at the start line

2,010 UK adults found the NHS was among the top concerns for the public.

Tough policies to transform health not viewed as ‘nanny-statism’, poll reveals

Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Nine people killed after SUV slams into crowd at Vancouver street festival, as man arrested

Tired

A third of Britons say financial anxiety keeps them awake at night

Exclusive
Survey Indicates Scotland Have Different Views On Migration From Rest Of UK

Dodgy advisers posing illegally as immigration lawyers to face fresh crackdown under new bill

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: Fatal Fury - Fight Night

Chris Eubank Jr wins middleweight bout against Conor Benn

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds

Counter terror police take over investigation into 'serious incident' in Leeds after firearm and crossbow recovered

Ryan Reynolds co-owner of Wrexham celebrates the opening goal with wife Blake Lively

Wrexham promoted to Championship as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate in stands

The reality TV star and campaigner, 30, has reportedly been dating Mr Stacey for less than a year

Love Island star Georgia Harrison announces she is expecting first child with partner Jack Stacey

Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring a goal in the FA Cup semi final

Crystal Palace secure place in FA Cup final for third time after 3-0 victory over Aston Villa

Valerie the dachshund disappeared during a camping trip back in 2023

Miracle in the outback: Joy as mini dachshund found safe and well after spending 529 days alone in Australian wilderness

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday

Ten dead - including children - after Israeli air strike flattens three-storey home in Gaza
Police remain in the area

Three injured after 'serious incident' in Leeds after 'man with weapons' arrested near popular pub crawl route
a british police car

Horror as 'human remains' found in wooded area in popular seaside town, with police 'searching abandoned caravan'
Protesters from Just Stop Oil take part in what it claims will be their last direct action protest outside Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Car 'drives slowly into Just Stop Oil protesters' blocking central London road on 'final march'
Celtic players celebrate victory in the William Hill Premiership following the William Hill Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Celtic win Scottish Premiership in style with 5-0 Dundee thrashing

A new tourist tax will hit a UK city.

Major UK city will soon charge 'tourist tax' for overnight stays

Philip Lowrie has died

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88

German ambassador Miguel Berger

EU youth mobility scheme is 'no-brainer', German ambassador to UK tells LBC

rowds during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City

Hundreds of thousands gather for Pope's funeral, as mourners reminded of Francis' call to 'build bridges, not walls'
Lisa Nandy

TV licence fee 'unenforceable' and 'unfair to women', Culture Secretary warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen was meant to publicly lead the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020, but the Covid pandemic scuppered plans.

Poignant commemorations mark first VE Day without late Queen

Lilibet is Meghan and Harry's second child

Princess Lilibet's American accent heard for first time, as Meghan and Harry's daughter gives verdict on mother's jam
Prince William (c) during the Pope's funeral in St. Peter's Square, April 26, 2025, in Vatican City

William pays respects to Pope Francis on behalf of King as he gathers with world leaders in Vatican City

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News