Masters champion Rory McIlroy to return to action for New Orleans title defence

20 April 2025, 17:01

DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 08: Rory McIlroy (NIR) hits a drive at the 18th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 08: Rory McIlroy (NIR) hits a drive at the 18th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rory McIlroy will make his first appearance since winning the Masters when he defends his Zurich Classic of New Orleans title next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

McIlroy, 35, became only the sixth male player to complete a career grand slam when he edged out Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in the first play-off hole at Augusta National earlier this month.

He missed this week’s RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour as he returned to Northern Ireland to celebrate the fifth major championship of his career.

However, Shane Lowry confirmed he will partner McIlroy once again for the team event in Lousiana, which they won last year in a play-off against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 08: Rory McIlroy (NIR) plays a shot at the ninth hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 08: Rory McIlroy (NIR) plays a shot at the ninth hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. Picture: Alamy

“We’ll be there. I talked to him (Wednesday) morning. We’re good to go,” Lowry told Golfweek.

“To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me.“He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there.”

The world number two is slated to play at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia next month before heading for the US PGA Championship the following week at Quail Hollow Club, a venue where he has won on four occasions.

It comes after McIlroy completed golf’s Grand Slam after he won the Masters on Sunday following play-off drama with Justin Rose.

By winning the 89th Masters, McIlroy became only the sixth male golfer to complete the achievement.

The round had gone to a dramatic play-off after a back-and-forth between McIlroy and Rose ended with the Northern Irishman missing a six-foot putt to win in the regulation 18 holes.

The players returned to the 18th for the sudden-death play-off and after Rose missed his birdie attempt from 15 feet, McIlroy holed from three feet to complete a remarkable win and complete the career grand slam.

