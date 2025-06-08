Mauricio Pochettino rules himself out of contention for Tottenham job

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (right). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Mauricio Pochettino has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Tottenham job.

Spurs are in the market for a new manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou, despite the Australian winning the club's first trophy in 17 years last month.

But Pochettino, now head coach of the USA national team, has described returning to Tottenham as "not realistic."

The Argentinian signed a two-year contract to become US head coach last September and is expected to lead the team into next year’s home World Cup.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey in Connecticut, Pochettino told reporters: “After I left in 2019, every time that I was free, and the place of the position of the manager or head coach in Tottenham Hotspur, my name is appearing on the list.

“If you have seen the rumours, I think there are 100 coaches in the list. I think, don’t be worried about that.

“If something happened, for sure you will see, but we cannot talk about this type of thing, because I think today, it’s not real. It’s not realistic.

“Look at where I am, where we are. And the thing is, the answer is so clear, no? But we’re talking about it because it’s my club, like Newells or Espanyol.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the clear favourite to take over the Spurs job, but the club will need to pay a reported £10million release clause