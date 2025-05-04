Max Verstappen says pole position in Miami proves becoming a dad will not slow him down

Max Verstappen says becoming a dad has not slowed him down ahead of the Miami grand prix. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Max Verstappen insisted his brilliant pole position for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix is proof that becoming a father will not slow him down.

Verstappen was a late arrival to the sixth round of the campaign in Florida after his girlfriend Kelly Piquet gave birth to their daughter, Lily, earlier this week.

Yet Verstappen was able to toast his newborn with the third pole of the season, and his second in succession, after he saw off Lando Norris' challenge at the Hard Rock Stadium by just 0.065 seconds.

Max Verstappen was a late arrival in Miami after his girlfriend gave birth to daughter Lily. Picture: Getty

Kimi Antonelli, who secured a surprise pole for the sprint race, took third, just two thousandths of a second slower than Norris, with championship leader Oscar Piastri fourth.

George Russell was fifth with the top five separated by less than two tenths. But Lewis Hamilton will start way back in 12th following the worst qualifying performance of his Ferrari career to date.

Verstappen and Norris were separated by just 0.003 sec heading into their final runs and while both improved, it was the Dutchman who took top spot.

"Clearly becoming a dad didn't make me slower so we can throw that out the window for anyone who has mentioned it," said Verstappen.

"I don't listen to these silly things. There have been enough racing drivers in the past who have been world champions after having kids so I don't know where the idea comes from."

While Norris was pipped to first place by Verstappen, he will take encouragement from starting ahead of title rival Piastri following a string of poor qualifying performances.

Norris also won the earlier rain-hit sprint race to reduce Piastri's advantage from 10 points to nine, and he will start two spots ahead of his team-mate.

Speaking prior to Verstappen's comments, Norris said with a smile: "I was hoping becoming a dad would slow Max down but it clearly didn't. Max did a Max lap once again and I cannot fault him.

"I didn't deliver and it is a shame not to be on pole, but the pace was there and I have been feeling better than I have for the past weekends, and I am ready to see what we can do heading into the first corner."

Hamilton rolled the strategy dice to finish third in the sprint, but he endured another dire qualifying session when he was knocked out in Q2.

Hamilton was already in bother as he approached his final lap, and then he made a mistake at the hairpin and was unable to improve leaving him 0.718 sec off the pace.

The 40-year-old has now been out-qualified by team-mate Charles Leclerc at five of the six rounds. Leclerc was able to haul his machine in Q3, and will line up four places ahead of Hamilton in eighth.

Fernando Alonso's late crash in the sprint paved the way for Norris to win and although Aston Martin repaired the double world champion's machine in time for qualifying, he was bumped out in Q1.

Alonso will line up in 17th with British rookie Ollie Bearman 20th and last with rain on the radar for Sunday's 57-lap contest.

Comprehensive