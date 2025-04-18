Max Verstappen's woes continue as Pierre Gasly quickest in Saudi practice

18 April 2025, 16:22

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 18th Apr, 2025. Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. 18.04.2025.
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 18th Apr, 2025. Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. 18.04.2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Max Verstappen continued to struggle with his Red Bull car as Pierre Gasly was the surprise pace-setter in first practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The four-time world champion has outlined the balance issues affecting his car after a disappointing weekend in Bahrain last time out.

Those struggles have raised talk over his Red Bull future and he was again off the pace in the opening running on Friday.

Verstappen was heard on the team radio to say “I have no balance” and explain how he was struggling to turn the car in sector one.

The Dutchman was only ninth fastest, one place ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and almost six tenths off the pace set by Alpine’s Gasly.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 18th Apr, 2025. Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB21. 18.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Practice Day. Photo credit should read: XPB/Alamy Live News.
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 18th Apr, 2025. Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB21. 18.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Practice Day. Photo credit should read: XPB/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Lando Norris leads the championship standings by three points from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri after the Australian’s victory in Bahrain last weekend.

The British driver was only 0.007 seconds off Gasly’s time on the shores of the Red Sea.

Less than a tenth of a second separated Norris in second and Piastri in fourth, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.

George Russell, who secured a superb second place in Bahrain, was sixth fastest for Mercedes behind Williams’ Alex Albon.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 17: Pierre Gasly of France and BWT Alpine F1 Team looks on during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 17, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 17: Pierre Gasly of France and BWT Alpine F1 Team looks on during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 17, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Alamy

Lewis Hamilton was unable to find the same pace as his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc and was only eighth fastest.

First practice is not the most representative session, run during the day while qualifying and the race take place in the evening in Jeddah.

Second practice, which best replicates conditions for the competitive action, gets under way at 2000 local time (1800 BST).

