All of the seeds out after two rounds of Wimbledon
3 July 2025, 14:41 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 14:44
Around half of all of the seeded players at Wimbledon have lost their first or second round matches in a tournament of shocks so far.
Britain’s Cam Norrie beat the 12th seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the men’s draw, but unlike many top ranked players, the American did at least win one match.
World number three Alexander Zverev lost his first round, as did last year’s semi-finalist and seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti and former world number one Daniil Medvedev.
In the women’s draw, it has been just as brutal with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini - the second, third, and fourth seeds, respectively - all now out.
It has, however, been a good tournament for British players so far. As well as Norrie, Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Sonay Kartal, Dan Evans, and Arthur Fery are left as of Thursday morning.
Next for British number one Raducanu is the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian has lived up to her billing by dispatching her first two opponents without dropping a set.
Men’s favourite, and Raducanu’s friend, Carlos Alcaraz ended the hopes of Brit Oliver Tarvet in round two. Italy’s Yannick Sinner dispatched his Italian countryman Luca Nardi in round one.
Here are all of the seeds to have lost so far.
Men’s seeds
- Alexander Zverev was 3rd seed (first round)
- Lorenzo Musetti was 7th seed (first round)
- Holger Rune was 8th seed (first round)
- Daniil Medvedev was 9th seed (first round)
- Frances Tiafoe was 12th seed (second round)
- Francisco Cerúndolo was 16th seed (first round)
- Ugo Humbert was 18th seed (first round)
- Alexei Popyrin was 20th seed (first round)
- Jiří Lehečka was 23rd seed (second round)
- Stefanos Tsitsipas was 24th seed (first round, retired)
- Denis Shapovalov was 27th seed (first round)
- Alexander Bublik was 28th seed (first round)
- Alex Michelsen was 30th seed (first round)
- Tallon Griekspoor was 31st seed (first round)
- Matteo Berrettini was 32nd seed (first round)
Women’s seeds who are out
- Coco Gauff was 2nd seed (first round)
- Jessica Pegula was 3rd seed (first round)
- Jasmine Paolini was 4th seed (second round)
- Zheng Qinwen was 5th seed (first round)
- Paula Badosa was 9th seed (first round)
- Diana Shnaider was 12th seed (second round)
- Karolína Muchová was 15th seed (first round)
- Jeļena Ostapenko was 20th seed (first round)
- Beatriz Haddad Maia was 21st seed (second round)
- Donna Vekić was 22nd seed (second round)
- Magdalena Fręch was 25th seed (first round)
- Marta Kostyuk was 26th seed (first round)
- Magda Linette was 27th seed (first round)
- Leylah Fernandez was 29th seed (second round)
- Ashlyn Krueger was 31st seed (second round)
- McCartney Kessler was 32nd seed (first round)