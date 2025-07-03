All of the seeds out after two rounds of Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev was one of the first round casualties. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Around half of all of the seeded players at Wimbledon have lost their first or second round matches in a tournament of shocks so far.

Britain’s Cam Norrie beat the 12th seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the men’s draw, but unlike many top ranked players, the American did at least win one match.

World number three Alexander Zverev lost his first round, as did last year’s semi-finalist and seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti and former world number one Daniil Medvedev.

In the women’s draw, it has been just as brutal with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini - the second, third, and fourth seeds, respectively - all now out.

It has, however, been a good tournament for British players so far. As well as Norrie, Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Sonay Kartal, Dan Evans, and Arthur Fery are left as of Thursday morning.

Next for British number one Raducanu is the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian has lived up to her billing by dispatching her first two opponents without dropping a set.

Men’s favourite, and Raducanu’s friend, Carlos Alcaraz ended the hopes of Brit Oliver Tarvet in round two. Italy’s Yannick Sinner dispatched his Italian countryman Luca Nardi in round one.

Here are all of the seeds to have lost so far.

Sascha Zverev is still yet to win a grand slam - and possibly one of the most talented players to never have done so. He will not win Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Men’s seeds

Alexander Zverev was 3rd seed (first round)

Lorenzo Musetti was 7th seed (first round)

Holger Rune was 8th seed (first round)

Daniil Medvedev was 9th seed (first round)

Frances Tiafoe was 12th seed (second round)

Francisco Cerúndolo was 16th seed (first round)

Ugo Humbert was 18th seed (first round)

Alexei Popyrin was 20th seed (first round)

Jiří Lehečka was 23rd seed (second round)

Stefanos Tsitsipas was 24th seed (first round, retired)

Denis Shapovalov was 27th seed (first round)

Alexander Bublik was 28th seed (first round)

Alex Michelsen was 30th seed (first round)

Tallon Griekspoor was 31st seed (first round)

Matteo Berrettini was 32nd seed (first round)

Coco Gauff will have to wait until 2026 if she is to break her jinx at Wimbledon, the world number two having never gone beyond the quarter-finals. Picture: Getty

Women’s seeds who are out