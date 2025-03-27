Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

27 March 2025, 15:47

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.
Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Racing legend Michael Schumacher is no longer able to speak and needs "constant care" from his family and medical staff, a report has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Formula 1 star has been receiving regular care ever since a skiing accident back in December 2013.

The seven-time gold medal winner hit his head on a rock in the French Alps and was airlifted to hospital before being placed in an induced coma.

While he lived to tell the tale, a German reporter has claimed the race car driver has lost the ability to do so.

Felix Gorner, who is understood to be close to the Schumacher family, said: "The situation is very sad.

"He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. And he can no longer express himself verbally.

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Mercedes GP reacts in parc ferme after finishing his last F1 race.
Michael Schumacher of Germany and Mercedes GP reacts in parc ferme after finishing his last F1 race. Picture: Getty

"Currently, there’s a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael."

He added that the sporting great was being treated with "the right strategy because the family is acting in Michael’s best interests."

"They’ve always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn’t changed," he said.

Schumacher has been cared for by medical professionals at the family home in Switzerland since his accident. The 56-year-old has been seen publicly since the accident.

He was left in a six month induced coma following a severe bleed on the brain.The racing legend's family have since remained extremely private about his condition, with only a select few people being allowed to visit him.

Last month, his close friend Jean Todt have an update on his condition.

Speaking to La Repubblica, Todt said he treasured his friendship with the F1 legend."The family has decided not to answer the question (on his condition)," Todt said. "A choice that I respect. "I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family. "Our bond goes beyond the past work. It is part of my life, which today is very far from Formula 1."

