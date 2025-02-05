Michael Schumacher's close friend Jean Todt gives rare health update after 'regular' visits to see F1 legend

Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Michael Schumacher's close friend Jean Todt has given a rare health update after his horror skiing accident 12 years ago.

Schumacher, 56, has not been seen in public since the near-fatal skiing accident in France in 2013.

He was left in a six month induced coma following a severe bleed on the brain.

The racing legend's family have since remained extremely private about his condition, with only a select few people being allowed to visit him.

Among them is former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt, who has revealed he still regularly sees Schumacher.

Schumacher previously congratulated by Ferrari chief Jean Todt. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to La Repubblica, Todt said he treasured his friendship with the F1 legend.

"The family has decided not to answer the question (on his condition)," Todt said. "A choice that I respect.

"I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family.

"Our bond goes beyond the past work. It is part of my life, which today is very far from Formula 1."

It comes after Schumacher was reportedly seen in public for his daughter Gina's wedding last year.

However, the speculation was shut down by another close friend of Schumacher's, Johnny Herbert, who raced in Formula 1 between 1989 and 2000.

"It will always be a closed shop," he said.

Schumacher is now set to become a grandfather, after his daughter announced she was pregnant.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 27-year-old said: "Impatiently awaiting the arrival of our little girl."