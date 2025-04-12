Michael Schumacher signs helmet for fans with help from wife, 12 years on from catastrophic brain injury

12 April 2025, 21:04

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Michael Schumacher has signed a helmet for a charity auction with help from his wife, 12 years after suffering a horrific brain injury in a skiing accident.

The seven-time world champion signed his initials 'MS' on the helmet with the aid of his wife Corinna.

It will be auctioned to raise money for Stewart's Race Against Dementia charity, set up by the three-time world champion after his wife Helen began suffering from the disease.

Schumacher had a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013 where he hit his head on a rock and suffered a near-fatal brain injury.

Schumacher, now 56, has been kept out of public view ever since, with only a handful of visitors allowed inside the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland where he is receiving round-the-clock medical care.

Read more: Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

Read more: Nightclub bouncer behind £12m plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets jailed

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher. Picture: Alamy

Stewart told MailOnline: "It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause - a disease for which there is no cure.

"His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us."

The helmet will be revealed ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

While Schumacher lived to tell the tale after his accident, a German reporter has claimed the race car driver has lost the ability to do so.

Felix Gorner, who is understood to be close to the Schumacher family, said: "The situation is very sad.

"He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. And he can no longer express himself verbally.

Michael Schumacher poses with his wife Corinna
Michael Schumacher poses with his wife Corinna. Picture: Getty

"Currently, there’s a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael."

He added that the sporting great was being treated with "the right strategy because the family is acting in Michael’s best interests."

"They’ve always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn’t changed," he said.

