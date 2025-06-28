Michael Schumacher's wife declined offer to 'help' wake him up

28 June 2025, 02:18

Germany's Michael Schumacher of Ferrari celebrates after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, Sunday April 4, 2004. (AP Photo/John Moore)
Germany's Michael Schumacher of Ferrari celebrates after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, Sunday April 4, 2004. (AP Photo/John Moore). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A Formula 1 icon has shared how he tried to help his former teammate Michael Schumacher "wake up" after his tragic skiing accident in 2013.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Schumacher, now 55, suffered a traumatic brain injury while skiing in the French Alps nearly 12 years ago.

He has been receiving regular care ever since a skiing accident back in December 2013.

The seven-time gold medal winner hit his head on a rock in the French Alps and was airlifted to hospital before being placed in an induced coma.

Ricardo Patrese, 71, raced alongside a young Schumacher during their time together at Benetton in 1993 and developed a lasting friendship with the German driver, even after retiring from racing the following year.

Read more: Draper handed tough Wimbledon draw while Raducanu gets fellow Brit

Read more: Ex-England cricketer David Lawrence dies aged 61

Winner Alain Prost (FRA) (C) celebrates with 2nd placed Michael Schumacher (GER) (L) and 3rd placed Ricardo Patrese (ITA) (R)...British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, 11 July 1993 (Credit Image: ©Sutton Motorsports/ZUMA Press)
Winner Alain Prost (FRA) (C) celebrates with 2nd placed Michael Schumacher (GER) (L) and 3rd placed Ricardo Patrese (ITA) (R)...British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, 11 July 1993 (Credit Image: ©Sutton Motorsports/ZUMA Press). Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the Daily Express, Mr Patrese shared how he hoped that hearing a familiar voice might trigger something for Schumacher in his recovery process - an idea rooted in medical cases where auditory stimuli have prompted positive responses in comatose patients.

“That is a very sad moment,” Mr Patrese said of Mr Schumacher’s accident. “You know that sometimes if they hear [a familiar voice], some boys wake up, that they recognise a voice.

“I asked [his wife] Corinna if they wanted me to go there and try to help, if I could. Well, if I could, I would have, but they said, ‘No, thank you. It's not the moment'."

Felix Gorner, who is understood to be close to the Schumacher family, told reporters earlier this year: "The situation is very sad. "He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. And he can no longer express himself verbally.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs listens during opening statements on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Diddy's lawyer claims charges 'exaggerated' and calls Cassie relationship 'love story' in closing argument

Wes Streeting, UK health secretary and Rachel Reeves, UK chancellor of the exchequer meet staff in the outpatients department during a visit to St Thomas' Hospital on June 11, 2025.

Hospital funding to be linked to patient satisfaction and medical staff pay tied to waiting list cuts in new NHS plans

People carry relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

War crimes probe launched as Israeli soldiers are ‘being ordered to shoot at unarmed Palestinians’ waiting for aid

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, stands with Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, and Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign long-awaited peace deal in Washington

An Oldham player knocked a woman out with chair in an Ibiza poolside brawl

English footballer who threw chair at woman in Ibiza breaks silence after accusing her of "going down too easy"

Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry was last seen on May 21 after she visited a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street. Picture: West Midlands Police

Body found in search for missing Reanne Coulson as man charged with murder

The shooting took place on Great Cambridge Road in North London on Thursday, according to Met Police.

Teen dies in London shooting prompting murder investigation

Lauren Sanchez and US founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, leave the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25, 2025.

They’re Bez-otted: Amazon boss ties the knot in star-studded $20m Venice wedding ceremony

Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Body found in search for missing boy, 13, on Teesside

Japanese-style health MOTs for people when they turn 65 could help transform adult social care in England, a new report has suggested.

Japanese-style health MOT’s could transform adult social care and stop ‘spiralling costs’, report suggests

Israeli soldiers inspect the site struck by a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv this morning

Travel advice for Israel loosened in areas as final evacuation flight set for Sunday

Jordan Howman was sent home from Dubai because of his facial tattoos

Brit 'devastated' after being kicked out of Dubai because of his whole face tattoo

A man who smuggled cocaine worth £120m into the UK, hidden in rolls of artificial grass, has been jailed for 17 years

Man who hid cocaine worth £120m in artificial grass is jailed

A person dressed as an internet hacker is seen with binary code displayed on a laptop screen in this illustration photo.

British ‘hacker’ charged in US with running cybercrime scheme causing £18m in damages

(L-R) Ronald Knowles, Gary Hardy and Steven Houston

Ruthless criminal gang who made and supplied ‘assassination kits’ jailed for more than 60 years

Apartments silhouetted against the sunrise

Home sales jump by a quarter month-on-month in May following April slump

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plane passengers might not need to worry about extra fees for some airlines

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

Lechhed, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four months in jail

Moment bag thief is chased down and arrested by plain-clothed officers

Marius Borg Hoiby (l) and Matte-Marit (r). Oslo police have charged him with multiple counts including rape, sexual assault and bodily harm

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess facing rape and sexual assault charges

Samurai sword killer jailed for at least 40 years for murdering boy, 14, in psychotic drug-fuelled rampage

Samurai sword killer jailed for at least 40 years for murdering boy, 14, in psychotic drug-fuelled rampage
The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Husband guilty of murder after stabbing wife 'at least 25 times' as she pushed their baby in pram

Shocking moment jealous husband calmly walks away after murdering wife while she pushes their baby in a pram
Hollie Hardy spoke to LBC

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed
Jack Draper has a 2-4 record against Carlos Alcaraz

Draper handed tough Wimbledon draw while Raducanu gets fellow Brit

Daniel Anjorin was murdered by Marcus Arduini Monzo in an unprovoked attack

Father of murdered schoolboy Daniel Anjorin tells of ‘pain and anguish’

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales (pictured at the annual Order of the Garter Service earlier this month) has returned to work after missing Royal Ascot

Kate returns to work: Princess meets Melinda French Gates a week after missing Royal Ascot

King Charles III speaks to Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace,

Kate Winslet becomes latest celeb to join King's star-studded charity

The Prince of Wales speaks at 'Investing for Impact' at the Guildhall

Prince William urges ‘courage’ ahead of world leaders meeting at Cop30

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News