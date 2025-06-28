Michael Schumacher's wife declined offer to 'help' wake him up

Germany's Michael Schumacher of Ferrari celebrates after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, Sunday April 4, 2004. (AP Photo/John Moore). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A Formula 1 icon has shared how he tried to help his former teammate Michael Schumacher "wake up" after his tragic skiing accident in 2013.

Mr Schumacher, now 55, suffered a traumatic brain injury while skiing in the French Alps nearly 12 years ago.

He has been receiving regular care ever since a skiing accident back in December 2013.

The seven-time gold medal winner hit his head on a rock in the French Alps and was airlifted to hospital before being placed in an induced coma.

Ricardo Patrese, 71, raced alongside a young Schumacher during their time together at Benetton in 1993 and developed a lasting friendship with the German driver, even after retiring from racing the following year.

Winner Alain Prost (FRA) (C) celebrates with 2nd placed Michael Schumacher (GER) (L) and 3rd placed Ricardo Patrese (ITA) (R)...British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, 11 July 1993 (Credit Image: ©Sutton Motorsports/ZUMA Press). Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the Daily Express, Mr Patrese shared how he hoped that hearing a familiar voice might trigger something for Schumacher in his recovery process - an idea rooted in medical cases where auditory stimuli have prompted positive responses in comatose patients.

“That is a very sad moment,” Mr Patrese said of Mr Schumacher’s accident. “You know that sometimes if they hear [a familiar voice], some boys wake up, that they recognise a voice.

“I asked [his wife] Corinna if they wanted me to go there and try to help, if I could. Well, if I could, I would have, but they said, ‘No, thank you. It's not the moment'."

Felix Gorner, who is understood to be close to the Schumacher family, told reporters earlier this year: "The situation is very sad. "He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. And he can no longer express himself verbally.