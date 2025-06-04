'Not able to give 100 per cent' – England’s Millie Bright pulls out of Euros squad

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection for this summer’s European Championship.
Chelsea defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection for this summer’s European Championship. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection for this summer’s European Championship, saying she is 'not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically' to England’s title defence.

The 31-year-old captained the Lionesses to their first World Cup final in 2023 in place of the injured Leah Williamson, but last week pulled out of Sarina Wiegman’s squad for their final Nations League encounters to take an “extended period of recovery”.

The Blues captain posted on Instagram: “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but after careful thought and discussions with my team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025.

“Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go, but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I am not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically.

“As much as I want to be out there running through back walls for England and fighting alongside my team-mates, stepping back is the right timing for my health, my future in the game, and most importantly the team.

“It wouldn’t be fair for me to take the place and opportunity away from another player who is ready and able to give everything for the badge and country.

“I’ll be supporting the team with everything I’ve got, and hoping this incredible group of players will do the nation proud. Thank you to my team-mates, coaches, and, most importantly, the fans for your unwavering support.

“It means the world to me.”

England boss Sarina Wiegman is expected to announce her Euros squad for Switzerland on Thursday afternoon.

Current and former England team-mates offered their support in the comments section of Bright’s post, including England and Arsenal forward Chloe Kelly, who wrote “proud of you always”, while Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly – who retired from international duty last summer – said: “Couldn’t be more proud. With you through EVERYTHING my girl.”

A message from the official Lionesses account read: “We’re all with you, Millie.”

Bright’s withdrawal is the latest major announcement out of England camp following the shock international retirements of goalkeeper Mary Earps last Tuesday and forward Fran Kirby on Tuesday night, after the Lionesses were knocked out of the Nations League with a 2-1 group stage defeat to Spain.

All three started every game when England secured their first major silverware at the home Euros in 2022.

England's Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy as England celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 championship.
England's Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy as England celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 championship. Picture: PA

Both Wiegman and Williamson expressed their support for Bright’s decision to rule herself out of the Nations League clashes ahead of those matches.

Wiegman said: “She has to take care of herself, we are in conversations. We will stay in contact and I hope she feels better soon, but I don’t know that yet at the moment.”

Williamson added: “For anyone to speak out about mental health is a brave thing to do. It encourages other people to do the same so she is leading by example there.

“I’ve personally given Millie a bit of space. Naturally, any support she needs from the team we will be there to give it to her.”

Bright’s Chelsea and England team-mate Lucy Bronze told a press conference on Monday: “She’s missed definitely in the sense of what she brings, both on and off the pitch.

“She’s one of the leaders in the team, not just because she’s the oldest, but just because of her experience, her attributes as a person.

“We’ve all spoke to Millie through the week… we just want to make sure that she’s OK, both physically and mentally.”

