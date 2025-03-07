Millwall goalkeeper handed extended six match ban after high challenge on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace injured by a kick in the face by Millwall goalkeeper during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has been handed an extended six-match ban for his challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta which hospitalised the Crystal Palace forward.

Roberts' high boot caused lacerations to Mateta's ear after the pair came together to challenge for the ball during last Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Selhurst Park.

The Football Association submitted a claim to have the ban extended from the standard three matches, claiming three games was "clearly insufficient" for the offence, and the governing body confirmed on Friday that an independent regulatory panel had issued a six-match suspension to Roberts.

The Lions goalkeeper immediately said he accepted the sanction in a statement on his club's website.

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace receives medical treatment after being fouled in a tackle with Liam Roberts of Millwall. Picture: Getty

"I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment," he said.

"Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.

"Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I.

"To the footballing community who know me and reached out with support through this tough time, thank you, I appreciate every single message."