'Can you tell us how he died?': Liverpool forward Mo Salah hits out at UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pele'

By Henry Moore

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has hit out at UEFA for failing to reveal how a footballer, known affectionately as the “Palestinian Pele”, died as the group paid tribute to him on social media.

Suleiman al Obeid, 41, was killed by an "Israeli airstrike targeting civilians" while waiting for humanitarian aid on Wednesday, according to the Palestine Football Association.

Paying tribute to the beloved player on Friday, UEFA said: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pelé'.

“A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Can you tell us how he died, where, and why? https://t.co/W7HCyVVtBE — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 9, 2025

Premier League champion Salah, who has been vocal about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza in the past, replied: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

The Liverpool forward has previously advocated for aid to be allowed into Gaza amid fears of famine and mass starvation.

According to reports, al Obeid becomes the 662nd sportsperson or family member related to an athlete killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

During his long career, he scored more than 100 goals and was widely regarded as a bright light for Palestinian football.

He leaves behind two sons and three daughters, the Palestinian Football Association said.

According to the United Nations, more than 1,000 people have been killed near aid distribution sites and aid convoys operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The group, backed by Israel and the United States, has denied attacking civilians as they wait for aid.

LBC has contacted UEFA for comment.