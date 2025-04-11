Mohamed Salah signs new two-year deal with Liverpool following months of speculation

11 April 2025, 08:45

File photo dated 28-09-2024 of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.
File photo dated 28-09-2024 of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: SOCCER Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.





The Liverpool star ended speculation about his future on Friday by signing a new deal with Liverpool through to 2027.

The Egypt international - dubbed the 'Egyptian King' and 'The Pharaoh' by fans - currently has a deal that is set to expire in the summer.

His new two-year contract comes with Liverpool closing in on clinching the Premier League title.

Salah has had a stellar season so far for Arne Slot’s men, scoring 32 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions and is the current top scorer in the Premier League with 27.

File photo dated 30-07-2022 of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: SOCCER Liverpool.
File photo dated 30-07-2022 of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: SOCCER Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

He told the club website: “Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team.

"But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

"It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10.

"Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

File photo dated 02-10-2024 of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: SOCCER Liverpool.
File photo dated 02-10-2024 of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: SOCCER Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together.

"Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Salah has scored 32 goals in just 45 appearances in all competitions this season – 27 of which have come in the Premier League, making him the leading goalscorer.

The news means Salah will extend his eight-year stay at Anfield to a decade.

It comes as manager Arne Slot’s team challenge for the game’s biggest honours this season, with Salah forming an intrinsic part of the side when it comes to goalscoring.

