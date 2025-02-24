Moise Kean update after ex-Everton star rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch

Moise Kean was carried into an ambulance after collapsing during Fiorentina’s game against Verona. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Moise Kean has been discharged from hospital less than 24 hours after he collapsed while playing for Fiorentina.

The former Everton and Juventus forward appeared to pass out following an earlier blow to his head during his team's match against Hellas Verona.

Italy international Kean had been involved in an accidental collision with Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola midway through the second half, taking a knee in the face which left him with a cut above his eye.

Kean had been involved in a collision before collapsing. Picture: Getty

Although Kean returned to the pitch following treatment with his head bandaged, the 24-year-old soon fell, initially appearing unresponsive, before being taken off on a stretcher in the 67th minute.

Fiorentina later confirmed Kean had suffered a head trauma and was in hospital for tests, but issued a positive update about the player's condition on Monday morning.

"ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Moise Kean was discharged from hospital in Verona overnight and has returned to Florence," a club statement read. "Medical and diagnostic tests all produced negative results."