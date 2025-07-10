Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White set to join Tottenham in £60m transfer

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to join Tottenham. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White is set to undergo a medical at Tottenham ahead of a proposed £60million transfer to north London.

Europa League winners Tottenham are set to activate the England international’s release clause, with a deal for the midfielder accelerating at pace.

Gibbs-White joined Forest for £25million in the summer of 2022 following their promotion to the Premier League and was instrumental in delivering European football to Forest for the first time since 1996, with seven goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League games.

He was on Manchester City’s radar earlier this summer, but north London now appears to be his next destination.

England's Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the international friendly match at The City Ground. Picture: Alamy

Forest’s late collapse in their pursuit of Champions League football has proved costly as Gibbs-White will now swap the Conference League for Europe’s premier competition.

It comes as Spurs, rebuilding under new coach Thomas Frank, agreed a £55million deal with West Ham for Mohammed Kudus, with the Ghana international having a medical with the club on Thursday.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for a defensive midfielder this summer, with the club said to be admirers of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

Any deal for the English midfielder would set the club back as much as £80million.

Losing Gibbs-White, who has won four caps for England, is another blow to Forest, who are also set to sell Anthony Elanga to Newcastle.