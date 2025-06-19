Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk could face four-year ban after positive drug test

Mudryk has denied any wrongdoing, and has denied knowingly breaking any rules. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk was suspended in November last year contingent on a doping test - it’s now been revealed the test allegedly came back positive for the “presence and/or use of a prohibited substance”.

The FA has now charged Mudryk, 23, with doping offences, meaning the Ukrainian footballer could be facing a lengthy ban.

It’s been alleged that Mudryk tested positive for Meldonium: a fatty acid oxidation inhibitor, primarily used for heart conditions like angina.

Meldonium, or Mildronate, is available over the counter in some eastern European countries, and according to its inventor Ivars Kalvins, was given to Soviet soldiers in Afghanistan to boost their stamina.

FA rules stipulate a potential ban as long as four years for doping offences.

After providing a positive A sample last year, Mudryk was provisionally suspended from playing until a B sample could be tested.

“We can confirm Mykhailo Mydruk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations,” an FA spokesperson has said.

“As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time”.

Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea looks on. Carabao Cup final 2024, Chelsea v Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Mudryk, Represented by Morgan Sports Law, has denied knowingly taking any performance-enhancing substances. He has also denied breaking any rules.

Chelsea has declined to comment on the matter.

After his suspension in November last year, Mudryk shared his “shock” on Instagram.

“I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance,” he said.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.”

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Meldonium, or Mildronate, is available over the counter in some eastern European countries. Picture: Alamy

Meldonium was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2016, after it was found that Russian national teams were offering the substance in numerous sports to increase tolerance to tough training workloads.

The substance has also been classed by the US Anti-Doping Agency as violating two of its three doping criteria.

The substance was reported to unfairly increase players’ endurance, improve player rehabilitation following exercise, and even enhance the central nervous system, potentially leading to quicker decision-making on the pitch.

However, the Latvian manufacturer of Meldonium Grindeks has previously argued that Meldonium shouldn’t be banned under doping offences. They have said that while it does help prevent tissue damage during intense exercise, it doesn’t boost athletic performance.