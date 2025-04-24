Newcastle boss Eddie Howe back at work after being hospitalised with pneumonia

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup. He has returned to work after a bout of pneumonia. Picture: Alamy

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has returned to work after recovering from pneumonia.

The 47-year-old was hospitalised a fortnight ago and has been absent from Newcastle's last three matches, with assistant Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones taking charge of the team.

But the Magpies said in a statement on Thursday: "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's training centre.

"Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery. We thank supporters for their warm wishes."

Banner of Eddie Howe manager of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between the Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James' Park. Picture: Alamy

Howe could now be back on the touchline for the visit of struggling Ipswich on Saturday.

In his absence, Newcastle thrashed both Manchester United and Crystal Palace at home but succumbed to a 4-1 defeat last weekend at Aston Villa.