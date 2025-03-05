Newcastle star Alexander Isak targeted by burglars who stole £68,000 of jewellery, court hears

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak was targeted by a “professional group of travelling burglars” who stole his car, £68,000 worth of jewellery and up to £10,000 in cash, a court has heard.

Sweden striker Isak was not home when the professional thieves broke into the building through a glass door last April.

Before turning their attention to the Premier League striker, the thieves had stolen more than £1million worth of jewellery and clothes from the Tyneside home of a businesswoman.

They also stole £100,000 from a woman living in Wearside days before the incident at Isak’s home, the court heard.

Three people, all related and living in Italy, have admitted to conspiracy to commit burglary.

A fourth, Valentino Nikolov, 32, denies all charges.

Prosecutor Dan Cordey told the court that Isak left his home after 4pm on April 4 and discovered the burglary when he noticed the bins had been moved when he returned home.

He said: “This was a professional group of travelling burglars. It contained one female and three men, all related. Two of those men and one female have admitted their part in pleading guilty.”

During their attack on Isak’s home, the thieves allegedly stole between £5,000 and £10,000 in cash, an Audi car, later found abandoned and £68,000 worth of jewellery.

The gang of thieves arrived in the UK via a ferry from Calais to Dover last March.

They promptly headed to London before driving north-east a few days later, jurors were told.