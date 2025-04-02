Newcastle Fan has QR code tattooed on leg linking to video of cup final goal - but rival fans work to get clip taken down

One Newcastle Fan proved his devotion by getting a QR code tattoo linking to a clip of their cup final goal - but rival fans soon got the video taken down.

Graeme Davison, 40, got a QR code tattoo, linking to a video on YouTube of Newcastle FC's Carabao cup win.

After getting a repost on Newcastle FC's fan page, rival fans have worked to get the YouTube video taken down - so the QR code doesn't work.

Brian Levitt from Lev-ink Tattoo shop, Newcastle, posted the video on social media on Friday, which received "a barrage of trolls".

"I love Newcastle United and Dan Burn is from Blyth, the same town as me," Mr Davison said.

"I appreciate some people don't like the tattoo. Or our team. But it means the world to me."

"It was an amazing moment for our region and my home town."

The code is accompanied by "It's the boy from Blyth!!" referencing NUFC's defender Dan Burn.

Everyone mass report the video and get it taken down so the QR code doesn’t work. https://t.co/bKKPReGAwI — Mr B (@Bambino11111111) April 1, 2025

Rival fans claim the YouTube video has been taken down due to the mass reporting - but Graeme assures it's still available.

One rival fan responded: "Quite possibly the worst thing I've ever seen."

A more supportive commenter said: "Wow! That's incredible!"

One commenter pointed out you can redirect QR codes.

This comes after Newcastle FC's open-top bus parade after their League Cup final win.

Around 200,000 fans flocked to Newcastle city centre to catch a glimpse of the winning team.

“There is no other city like Newcastle when it comes to football,” Manager Eddie Howe told The Telegraph.

“We are nothing as a football club without you the fans, we need you, your passion, your loyalty and your unwavering support. And just know, we hope this is just the start of things, just know we will give absolutely everything we have to bring success to this football club."