Tributes pour in as former Croatia international Nikola Pokrivac dies in horror car accident

19 April 2025, 12:55

Croatian footballer Nikola Pokrivac
Croatian footballer Nikola Pokrivac. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in for Croatian international midfielder Nikola Pokrivac following his death aged 39.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pokrivac, who played for Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco and RB Salzburg during his career, won 15 caps for Croatia and represented them at Euro 2008.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015 which forced him to retire from professional football, although he joined lower league side NK Vojnic last summer.

Local media reports said Pokrivac was killed when a vehicle he was travelling in with three Vojnic team-mates was involved in a four-vehicle collision in the Croatian city of Karlovac on Friday evening.

Nikola Pokrivac of Croatia in action during the FIFA 2010 World Cup Group 6 Qualifying match against England
Nikola Pokrivac of Croatia in action during the FIFA 2010 World Cup Group 6 Qualifying match against England. Picture: Getty

It has been reported a 42-year-old person in another car was also killed, while Pokrivac’s colleagues were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Croatian Football Federation president Marijan Kustic said on X: “Nikola was a great football player, who lived football until his last moment in this world, and who showed great courage in life by overcoming a terrible disease.

“This is a great loss for our football community and especially painful for the family.

“It is impossible to find words of comfort in such a shocking and unimaginably sad moment when we have lost a young life.”

Pokrivac spent much of his career with Zagreb, who wrote: "With great sadness and disbelief, we received the news of the severe traffic accident in Karlovac in which, unfortunately, our former player Nikola Pokrivač lost his life.

"Nikola will forever remain part of the Dinamo family – as a talented midfielder, a fighter on the pitch, and a man with a big heart.

"He played for the Blues 69 times and contributed to four championship titles and three Cup winners' trophies.

"To his family, as well as the families of all those who perished in this tragic accident, GNK Dinamo expresses sincere and profound condolences."

French side Monaco added: "The Club was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of its former midfielder Nikola Pokrivac.

"To his family and loved ones, AS Monaco extends its most sincere condolences."

