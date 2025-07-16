Norwegian Olympic ski cross medalist Audun Groenvold dies after lightning strike

Audun Groenvold has died after a lightning strike. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Olympic ski cross medalist died following a lightning strike.

The Norwegian ski federation announced Groenvold's tragic passing on Wednesday.

Groenvold, 49, won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The federation said: “It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Audun Groenvold’s untimely passing.

“The former national Alpine skier and ski cross athlete was recently struck by lightning during a cabin trip.”

The federation said Groenvold was “quickly taken to hospital and received treatment for the injuries he sustained in the lightning strike” but died on Tuesday night.

Groenvold was a member of the Norwegian Alpine skiing team before he moved into freestyle and ski cross.

He had one podium finish as a World Cup Alpine skier - finishing third in a downhill in Sierra Nevada, Spain, in 1999.

At the 2005 world championships, Groenvold won a bronze medal in ski cross and the overall ski cross cup in 2007.

After his career ended, he became a national team coach and TV commentator.

Federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug said: “Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities".