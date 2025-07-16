Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Norwegian Olympic ski cross medalist Audun Groenvold dies after lightning strike
16 July 2025, 19:50
The Olympic ski cross medalist died following a lightning strike.
The Norwegian ski federation announced Groenvold's tragic passing on Wednesday.
Groenvold, 49, won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
The federation said: “It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Audun Groenvold’s untimely passing.
“The former national Alpine skier and ski cross athlete was recently struck by lightning during a cabin trip.”
The federation said Groenvold was “quickly taken to hospital and received treatment for the injuries he sustained in the lightning strike” but died on Tuesday night.
Groenvold was a member of the Norwegian Alpine skiing team before he moved into freestyle and ski cross.
He had one podium finish as a World Cup Alpine skier - finishing third in a downhill in Sierra Nevada, Spain, in 1999.
At the 2005 world championships, Groenvold won a bronze medal in ski cross and the overall ski cross cup in 2007.
After his career ended, he became a national team coach and TV commentator.
Federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug said: “Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities".