Nottingham Forest ban Gary Neville from last game of season over previous comments

23 May 2025, 19:24 | Updated: 23 May 2025, 20:32

File photo dated 11-08-2023 of Gary Neville who does not believe Manchester United deserve a parade if they win the Europa League. Issue date: Wednesday May 21, 2025.
Nottingham Forest 'ban' Gary Neville from last game of season over comments . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Nottingham Forest have banned Gary Neville from their final game of the season over comments the Sky Sports pundit made about the club.

The team have asked Sky News to reconsider their commentary line up for the clash against Chelsea over fears of a hostile welcome from fans.

Former Manchester United defender Neville said on Instagram: “I was contacted by Sky Sports earlier on in the week and told that I would be commentating at the City Ground on Sunday for the Nottingham Forest v Chelsea match.

“I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage.

“I’ve dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action.

“Personally, I think it’s disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision. While they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it’s symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club.

“I wish the coaching staff, players and fans of the club all the best in their quest to achieve Champions League football.”

The move follows criticism from Neville about the club on social media.

Forest have written to Sky Sports to register a formal complaint about Neville, who had announced that he was due to be in attendance for the crucial game.

Neville criticised Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis for coming onto the pitch and exchanging words with manager Nuno Espirito Santo following the recent 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Neville wrote on X: "Scandalous from that Forest owner. Nuno should go and negotiate his exit tonight with him! The Forest fans, players and manager do not deserve that."

The club hit back in a statement: "We urge former coaches and players, and other public figures in the game, to resist the urge to rush to judgement and fake news online, especially when they do not have the full facts and context - least of all the injured player.

"Baseless and ill-informed outrage for the purposes of personal social media traction serves no one — least of all the injured player."

"We call on these influential voices to show the same respect for player welfare that they often demand from others. Let concern come before commentary," it added.

Nottingham Forest declined to comment.

