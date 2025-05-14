Nottingham Forest striker in induced coma after urgent abdominal surgery

14 May 2025, 00:02

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (on the ground, left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (on the ground, right) after colliding with the goal post.
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (on the ground, left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (on the ground, right) after colliding with the goal post. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery from urgent abdominal surgery, the PA news agency understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Nigeria international underwent a procedure on Monday night, having suffered a serious injury during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester.

There is no suggestion that the 27-year-old’s condition is life threatening and it is understood the coma will help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.

Awoniyi collided with a post late on against the Foxes and received several minutes of treatment before being allowed to return to action.

The extent of his injury was revealed on Monday by the club’s medical staff and he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Forest said on Tuesday afternoon that he was “recovering well”.

The midlands club also said the seriousness of Awoniyi’s injury validates owner Evangelos Marinakis storming on to the pitch after the match, claiming talks of a confrontation with Nuno Espirito Santo was “fake news”.

Marinakis was seen remonstrating with head coach Nuno after the game, with the Greek businessman furious his injured player was allowed to continue.

A club statement read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Taiwo Awoniyi is recovering well so far following urgent surgery on a serious abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City.

“At Nottingham Forest, this principle is not just policy for us; it is the deeply held belief and conviction of our owner.

“To Evangelos Marinakis, this isn’t just a football club — it’s family – and he instils that message in all of us.

“That is why he was so personally and emotionally invested in the situation that unfolded at the City Ground on Sunday.

“His reaction was one of deep care, responsibility, and emotional investment in one of our own.“In moments like that he demonstrates his leadership, not just through words, but through action and presence.

“In the final 10 minutes of the game, when he saw our player clearly in discomfort, struggling through visible pain, it became increasingly difficult for him to stay on the sidelines.

“His deep frustration at seeing our player lying on the ground in severe pain – something no one with genuine care could ignore – triggered him to go onto the pitch.

“It was instinctive, human, and a reflection of just how much this team and its people mean to him. He would do the same again if such an unfortunate event were ever to reoccur.”

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (centre) and team-mates appear dejected.
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (centre) and team-mates appear dejected. Picture: PA

In the immediate aftermath of Marinakis’ altercation with Nuno, he was subject to heavy criticism, with pundit Gary Neville saying the manager should “negotiate his exit” that night.

But Forest hit back, adding: “The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation, with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium.

“There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue.

“In light of this, we urge former coaches and players, and other public figures in the game, to resist the urge to rush to judgement and fake news online, especially when they do not have the full facts and context.

“Baseless and ill-informed outrage for the purposes of personal social media traction serves no one — least of all the injured player.

“We call on these influential voices to show the same respect for player welfare that they often demand from others. Let concern come before commentary.”

