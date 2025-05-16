Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has 'positive' outlook following urgent surgery

16 May 2025, 13:57

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (second left) collide with the goal post during the Premier League match at City Ground, Nottingham.
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo says the outlook for Taiwo Awoniyi (left) is positive following his collision with a goal post. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Taiwo Awoniyi's outlook is "positive" after he was put in an induced coma following urgent surgery on an abdominal surgery.

Awoniyi had two stages of surgery to repair internal damage suffered when he collided with a post during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Leicester.

"He went to surgery, surgery went well, thank God," Nuno explained. "He is under observation now, but he is recovering, we still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits.

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (on the ground, left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (on the ground, right) after colliding with the goal post.
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (on the ground, left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (on the ground, right) after colliding with the goal post. Picture: Alamy

"We are concerned but it is positive.

"It has been very difficult because of the concern of the injury, the situation he went through.

"It's been very difficult, very difficult on us and on everybody, the concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he entered through, it's been hard on us."

