Djokovic states aim to be oldest ever Wimbledon winner

16 July 2025, 17:26 | Updated: 16 July 2025, 17:28

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6] during his Gentlemen's Singles Semi-Final match against Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Novak Djokovic has pledged to play Wimbledon at least one more time. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Novak Djokovic has said he will play at Wimbledon “at least one more time” after his semi-final defeat last week to Jannik Sinner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Serb was beaten at SW19 by the Italian world number one in three short sets, with the victory so comprehensive that it fuelled talk of retirement.

Djokovic has won Wimbledon seven times to tie William Renshaw and Pete Sampras for second place all time. Roger Federer has won a record eight titles at the All England Club.

Although he may not feel like celebrating, Djokovic did make Wimbledon history by beating Flavio Cobolli to make the last four for a record 14th time.

Sinner beat the current world number six 6-3 6-3 6-4 before going on to down Carlos Alcaraz in the final to win his first Wimbledon title.

“Hopefully it’s not my last match on the Centre Court,” Djokovic said afterwards. “I’m not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today.”

“So I’m planning to come back definitely at least one more time, play on the Centre Court for sure.”

Djokovic is now 38 and would be one of the oldest ever players to win a slam if he is to pull of the incredible next year. Here is how he would stand against the history books.

Picture of 1972 Australian Open winner Ken Rosewell
Rosewall that ends well: Ken won a slam in 1972 to become the oldest ever winner. Picture: Getty

Oldest ever grand slam champions

Djokovic would be the oldest winner of any slam if he wins another major.

Ken Rosewall was 37 when he won the Australian Open in 1972, while Roger Federer was also the same age but a few months younger when he won in Australia in 2018.

Serena Williams was 35 when she won the 2017 Australian Open, beating her older sister Venus in the final.

At the other end, Michael Chang was 17 when he won Roland Garros in 1989 and Martina Hingis was only 16 when she won the 1997 Australian Open.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Man 38, lay dead in council toilet for six days before being found

Body of 'gentle giant', 38, lay undiscovered in council toilet for six days before he was found

London Southend Airport has partially reopened three days after a fatal plane crash.

London Southend Airport to partially reopen three days after deadly plane crash

Amanda Riley, 49, and Linda Philips, 72, both died on December 26 2023, following a collision in Shard End

Driver who killed mother and daughter on Boxing Day was ‘racing’ at up to 84mph in 30mph zone

Daniel Ames

'Much-loved family man' killed by reversing HGV after he offered to stay behind at work

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom's daughter launches TikTok rebrand as ‘resilience coach’ one year after charity controversy

As the news reporter is presenting - a huge explosion is captured erupting in the background.

Shocking moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

Luke Littler posted about failing his driving theory test on his Instagram story.

Luke Littler fails driving theory test... for the fourth time 'and counting'

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus.

Israel warns 'painful blows will come' as it ramps up strikes on Syria and sends more troops to the border

Footballer Mckenzie Dicicco killed another non-League player in a "cowardly" one-punch attack after a "nonsensical argument"

Footballer who killed another player in ‘cowardly’ one-punch attack jailed

Crystal Palace have been dumped out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace confirm plans to appeal UEFA decision after being dumped out of Europa League

Different milks on sale in a supermarket UK

Plant-based milk not 'nutritionally equivalent' to cows' milk, experts say

Axel Rudakubana

Prevent programme should continue referrals for no ideology, report recommends

Nintendo has revealed the names of the lead actors starring in the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda film.

Nintendo releases names of leads for upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie

Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout

'I can't control it': Boy who stabbed fellow pupil Harvey Willgoose to death tells jury being 'bullied' led to 'anger issues'
Six guilty of murder after drug dealer shot dead after serving sentence over dismembering of body

Six guilty of murder of drug dealer shot dead after serving jail time for dismembering body of jazz musician

A handout image issued by Royal Botanic Gardens Kew of the proposed aerial view of the new Palm House.

Kew’s Palm House to shut for renovations as part of push towards net zero

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 15-year-old told police 'it's not that deep' after he was arrested

Boy, 15, admits throwing chair off Westfield balcony for TikTok ‘prank’

Screengrab issued by Bedfordshire Police of teenager Nicholas Prosper holding a plank of wood as a mock gun, pretending to shoot people

Triple killer Nicholas Prosper avoids whole-life order after murder of mum and siblings

A volcano in Iceland has erupted, leading to evacuations.

Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021, prompting evacuations from iconic Blue Lagoon spa
ITV Palooza 2022 – VIP Access

ITV will 'stand by' John Torode after he was axed from MasterChef over racism claim

Sandie Peggie was suspended after she complained about having to share a changing room with transgender medic Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife hospital where they both worked.

NHS nurse who complained about trans doctor using female changing rooms cleared of gross misconduct
Ms Watson, 35, was behind the wheel of a £30,000 Audi S3 when she was captured by a speed camera

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Zoe Wanamaker handed driving bans at same court

Grace O'Malley Kumar and Barnarby Webber

Students stabbed to death in Nottingham attacks to receive posthumous degrees from university
A man and a woman smile at the camera

Ghislaine Maxwell could use ‘government misconduct’ to challenge imprisonment

Shopper holding shopping basket in supermarket vegetable and fruit section

Why has inflation risen unexpectedly and what does it mean for households?

Garden hosepipe ban saving water during heatwave summer of June 2025 Lancashire UK

Southern Water announces hosepipe ban following prolonged dry weather

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship's Company and their families at HMS Drake, HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon.

Camilla given common household item as birthday gift during visit to submarine

Landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust said that during the meeting President Joao Lourenco "expressed his intention to continue to support our work".

Prince Harry follows in Diana's footsteps as he visits Angola in support of landmine clearance charity
Britain's King Charles III speaks during a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James's Palace.

King Charles ‘riveted’ by story of Royal Marine boxer who was stabbed - as he hosts Idris Elba and PM at key summit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News