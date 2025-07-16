Djokovic states aim to be oldest ever Wimbledon winner

Novak Djokovic has pledged to play Wimbledon at least one more time. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Novak Djokovic has said he will play at Wimbledon “at least one more time” after his semi-final defeat last week to Jannik Sinner.

The Serb was beaten at SW19 by the Italian world number one in three short sets, with the victory so comprehensive that it fuelled talk of retirement.

Djokovic has won Wimbledon seven times to tie William Renshaw and Pete Sampras for second place all time. Roger Federer has won a record eight titles at the All England Club.

Although he may not feel like celebrating, Djokovic did make Wimbledon history by beating Flavio Cobolli to make the last four for a record 14th time.

Sinner beat the current world number six 6-3 6-3 6-4 before going on to down Carlos Alcaraz in the final to win his first Wimbledon title.

“Hopefully it’s not my last match on the Centre Court,” Djokovic said afterwards. “I’m not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today.”

“So I’m planning to come back definitely at least one more time, play on the Centre Court for sure.”

Djokovic is now 38 and would be one of the oldest ever players to win a slam if he is to pull of the incredible next year. Here is how he would stand against the history books.

Rosewall that ends well: Ken won a slam in 1972 to become the oldest ever winner. Picture: Getty

Oldest ever grand slam champions

Djokovic would be the oldest winner of any slam if he wins another major.

Ken Rosewall was 37 when he won the Australian Open in 1972, while Roger Federer was also the same age but a few months younger when he won in Australia in 2018.

Serena Williams was 35 when she won the 2017 Australian Open, beating her older sister Venus in the final.

At the other end, Michael Chang was 17 when he won Roland Garros in 1989 and Martina Hingis was only 16 when she won the 1997 Australian Open.