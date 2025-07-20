Oleksandr Usyk beats Daniel Dubois in brutal performance to reclaim undisputed heavyweight title

20 July 2025, 00:14

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after knocking down Daniel Dubois during their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2025.
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Oleksandr Usyk has again become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world as he decisively defeated Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium.

Daniel Dubois’ undisputed world heavyweight dreams went up in smoke under the Wembley arch after he tasted defeat to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time.

Home favourite Dubois was back at the national stadium 10 months on from his stunning knockout win over Anthony Joshua and in the ring with Usyk for a second time.

Usyk had shown his class during a one-sided contest in Krakow in 2023, where Dubois was adjudged to have landed an illegal low blow in the fifth round, but the Ukrainian had been warned throughout fight week he would face a “different” boxer on this occasion.

Yet, the undefeated 38-year-old again proved too strong for Dubois. After Usyk enjoyed the better of the opening four rounds, he produced a masterful fifth-round finish to further cement his status as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

After Usyk put Dubois down with a powerful right punch, the British boxer bravely made it back to his feet but was floored again a matter of seconds later by a huge left hook to lose for a third time.

Usyk punches Dubois during their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World Heavyweight titles' fight on the 'Undisputed' fight night card
Usyk punches Dubois during their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World Heavyweight titles' fight on the 'Undisputed' fight night card. Picture: Getty

It earned Usyk the 24th win of a stellar professional career and ensured he got his hands back on the IBF title to add to his WBA, WBO and WBC belts and become undisputed in the blue riband division for a second time, in what was dubbed his penultimate bout.

“38 is a young guy, remember! 38 is only start,” Usyk smirked after he secured a seventh consecutive triumph against British fighters.

Even though the crowd was slightly down on the 96,000 packed in to see Dubois shock Joshua in September, the prize on offer was even greater with all four world heavyweight belts on the line for the first time in England.

The prospect of being undisputed in the blue-riband division had long been a goal for Dubois and after a dramatic build-up to the bout with a push on the Wembley turf followed by the scream in the face of Usyk on Tuesday, the talking was over.

Following spectacular ring walks with fireworks for both men, the duo immediately traded off but while Dubois briefly had Usyk on the ropes, the former cruiserweight slipped out in classy fashion and finished round one with a flush left hook to the face of the Londoner.

It was a similar story in rounds two and three with Usyk’s movement too good for Dubois, who got caught twice when trying to land the money shot.

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium
All four world heavyweight belts were on the line for the first time in England. Picture: Alamy

Dubois turned to the body in the fourth round but Usyk continued to show his experience and craft as the British boxer failed to land cleanly.

The eagerness of Dubois to make his mark was evident at the start of round five when he was ready 10 seconds before the count, but it would soon be curtains for the 27-year-old.

Usyk almost got the job done with a huge right, which floored Dubois who showed guts to rise again after an eight-second count.

It would prove a false dawn as almost immediately Usyk landed a massive left hook and there was no coming back this time for Dubois as his undisputed dream ended in painful fashion on home turf.

Dubois is the third fighter from Britain, after Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, to lose twice to the 6ft 3in southpaw.

An understandably jovial Usyk hinted at another showdown with Fury and Joshua during his post-fight interview but made clear his desire to “rest” after he experienced London jubilation for a third time following Olympic gold at the London Games in 2012 and his maiden world heavyweight titles at Tottenham’s stadium four years ago.“

"Next? I don’t know. I want to rest. Yeah, Derek (Chisora) here? I don’t know,” Usyk reflected before his next answer sparked enormous cheers.

"Maybe Tyson Fury?"

“Three options, Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I cannot say because I want to go back home.”

