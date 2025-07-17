Olivia Smith becomes first £1m female footballer as striker signs to Arsenal from Liverpool

File photo dated 17/11/2024 of Olivia Smith. Arsenal have made Olivia Smith the first £1million player in the women’s game after agreeing a world-record fee with Liverpool. Issue date: Thursday July 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Striker Olivia Smith has become the first £1million player in the women’s game after agreeing a world-record fee with Liverpool.

The seven-figure deal has been accepted for the 20-year-old forward, with Smith’s move to Arsenal set to eclipse Naomi Girma’s £900,000 switch to Chelsea from San Diego Wave in January.

Smith, who joined Liverpool for £210,000 from Sporting Lisbon only last year, could have her medical at Arsenal within the next 48 hours.

Arsenal are believed to have seen off competition from a number of clubs – including Women’s Super League champions Chelsea – to land Smith who netted seven times in the WSL last season.

Liverpool were reluctant to sell their player of the season, but felt Arsenal’s offer was too good to turn down.

Canada's Olivia Smith (23) is helped on to a stretcher by medics following an injury during first half international friendly soccer action against Haiti in Montreal. Picture: Alamy

In 2019, Smith, aged 15 years and 94 days became the youngest person to play for Canada.

Smith is set to become the third major signing for Arsenal this summer with the club keen to carry on the momentum of winning the Champions League.

Chloe Kelly, 27, has already signed from Manchester City, while 26-year-old Taylor Hinds’ move from Liverpool was announced earlier this week. Smith’s expected move also fits Arsenal manager Renee Slegers’ decision to bring down the average age of her squad.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been approached for comment.