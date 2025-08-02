Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice in Hungary

2 August 2025, 13:24

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain
Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Lando Norris trailed Oscar Piastri by just 0.032 seconds in final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Norris headed both sessions at the Hungaroring on Friday but played second fiddle to his championship rival and McLaren team-mate in the concluding running before qualifying.

McLaren have been dominant all weekend at the last round before the summer break with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third, albeit four tenths back.

Lewis Hamilton was next up, 0.768 seconds off Piastri’s pace, with Kimi Antonelli fifth for Mercedes and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso sixth.

George Russell took eighth place but Max Verstappen’s troubled weekend continued after he finished way down in 12th.

Read more: Norris will start front of the grid at Belgian Grand Prix as rain predicted on race day

Read more: Formula One steering wheel worth thousands stolen from Silverstone in spate of Grand Prix vehicle damage

Lando Norris of the McLaren F1 Team walks in the paddock during free practice of the Hungarian GP
Lando Norris of the McLaren F1 Team walks in the paddock during free practice of the Hungarian GP. Picture: Getty

The four-time world champion took aim at the handling of his Red Bull as he ended the session 1.2 sec slower than Piastri. Yuki Tsunoda was 19th of 20 in the other Red Bull.

Qualifying for the 14th round of 24 takes place at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST).

Piastri holds a 16-point lead over team-mate Norris in the world championship.

Norris recently said it does not matter if he fails to beat Oscar Piastri to the world championship because “in 200 years we will all be dead”.

The title momentum swung back in Piastri’s favour at last weekend’s rain-hit round in Belgium.

Norris started on pole position but allowed Piastri to swoop past in the treacherous conditions.

Oscar Piastri of the McLaren F1 Team walks in the paddock during free practice of the Hungarian GP,
Oscar Piastri of the McLaren F1 Team walks in the paddock during free practice of the Hungarian GP,. Picture: Getty

Norris was unable to stop Red Bull’s Max Verstappen from taking his fourth consecutive championship last year, but such is McLaren’s superiority, it is team-mate Piastri who has emerged as his sole rival for this season’s crown.

Piastri has six wins to Norris’ four but when asked if he needs to get under the Australian’s skin to land his maiden F1 title, Norris replied: “I don’t enjoy that. In 200 years no one is going to care. We’ll all be dead.

“I am trying to have a good time. I still care about it, and that’s why I get upset sometimes and I get disappointed and I get angry at myself. And I think that shows just how much I care about winning and losing.

“But that doesn’t mean I need to take it out on Oscar. I just don’t get into those kind of things.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.

Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

Richard Dyson

Human remains found in Barnsley identified as man reported missing in 2019

Protesters with Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London,

‘Increased police presence’ at asylum hotel protest

Jon Ruben, who has been remanded in custody charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp in Leicestershire.

Pensioner remanded in custody after 'sweets laced with sedatives’ linked to children falling ill at summer camp

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1, 2025 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton leads tributes for Don’t Touch Me hitmaker Jeannie Seely who dies aged 85

After Oasis, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Concert at V festival, Chelmsford Essex UK

The 19 songs Oasis played in their final show before breaking up in 2009

22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza

Student in Gaza unable to reach UK before start of term ‘refuses to give up’

Tom Holland has addressed 'speculation' he could be the next James Bond.

Tom Holland addresses 'speculation' he could be the next 007

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min speaks during a press conference ahead of a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea.

'It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career': Son Heung-min announces Tottenham departure

Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham.

Bishop who went viral for telling a choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' apologises

Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova

Patients in the waiting room in the NHS East Quay Medical Centre, Bridgwater, Somerset.

'Invisible' NHS waiting list 'crisis' leaves three million without care after GP referral, new data shows

Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca, Terry Willis, Michael May and Scott Johnston have been jailed for their role in a drug smuggling plot.

Four jailed over £18.4m cocaine plot after 28-mile boat chase off UK coast

A general view of the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire

Man, 76, to appear in court over summer camp 'poisoning'

More new mothers will be able to access 24/7 breastfeeding support after the Government extended a national helpline.

More mothers to get 24/7 access to breastfeeding support

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

Latest News

See more Latest News

Electric Lime Bicycles In London

Lime axed in west London borough after mounting complaints about e-bike safety

A police officer wearing a high-vis jacket

Father of boy, 8, sexually assaulted in tent at campsite saw attacker

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family
Lucy Reed died during a day trip to seaside town Cleethorpes.

Girl, 15, died after swimming on 'full stomach' of pizza and chips during day trip to British seaside town
Female Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier of Germany prior a training session at the Biathlon World Championships, in the Holmenkollen Ski Arena, Oslo, Norway, 04 March 2016. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier's distraught climbing partner describes heartbreaking decision to leave body on Pakistan mountain
Millions of motorists have missed out on compensation over car finance mis-selling after a Supreme Court rules agreements lawful.

The Supreme Court’s car finance ruling backs big lenders – but leaves consumers in the cold
aerial view of St Helens on Merseyside, UK

Eighth person arrested after arson attack which killed couple who were 'life and soul of the party'
Eight children reported feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire.

Man, 76, charged after children hospitalised in 'poisoning' at UK summer camp

Five robbers have been found guilty of fatally stabbing a Greek tourist.

Robbers convicted of murdering tourist after following him from party mansion

An exterior view of the Central Criminal Court, known as the 'Old Bailey'

Right-wing extremist, 15, caught with stash of weapons - including crossbow - and terror manifesto at his home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Peter

King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News