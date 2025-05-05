Oscar Piastri wins in Miami as Lando Norris hampered by duel with Max Verstappen

Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium after his faultless drive at the Miami Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

Lando Norris accused Max Verstappen of deliberately pushing him off the road as Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix to extend his lead in the world championship.

Pole-sitter Verstappen and Norris went toe-to-toe through the opening two corners at the Hard Rock Stadium, with the latter falling off the track and losing four positions.

Norris took aim at Verstappen’s tactics – claiming he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting the wall – but the stewards took no action against the Red Bull driver.

Starting at fourth from the grid, Piastri fought his way into first - he says the early skirmish was actually to his advantage.

“A bit of argy-bargy at Turn 1, which helped me a bit,” he said. “I was aware enough to avoid Max [Verstappen] coming through in Turn 1.”

“From that point onwards, I knew I had a good pace advantage and clearly the car was unavailable.”

Lando Norris celebrates on the podium at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

Norris, however, seemed disadvantaged by the early skirmish, dropping from second in the grid to sixth place. He soon made his way back up to his starting position however.

Norris did cut four seconds from Piastri’s lead, but the Australian driver still maintained a clear lead for most of the race.

Piastri had lost out to Norris in the latest Saturday Sprint, but his fourth win out of this season’s six races moves him sixteen points ahead in the league tables.