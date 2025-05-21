The best XI Premier League players out of contract

21 May 2025, 14:36 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 15:03

LBC Comp Christian Eriksen, Adama Traore, Kevin De Bruyne football
Christian Eriksen, Adama Traore and Kevin De Bruyne are all out of contract. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Eriksen and Ben Davies might all be looking for a new club this season as part of a cohort of players now out of contract.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the Premier League finishing this weekend, dozens of footballers are considering their future employment or possible retirement.

Champions League winners and former England internationals will be going for free once they are released from their clubs.

The transfer window opens on June 1 but will close briefly for when the Fifa Club World Cup is staged in the US.

We have put together a team of XI players who are all up for grabs. How many of these would you like to see sign for your team?

Lukasz Fabianski applauds the fans
Lukasz Fabianski applauds the fans. Picture: Getty

Lukasz Fabianski - West Ham - GK

Aged 40, the goalkeeper is looking to play on after seven years with West Ham and previous spells with Arsenal and Swansea. The Pole is understood to want to join a club in London, where he lives with his family, perhaps as an experienced back up.

Ben Davies isn't sure where he will play from next year
Ben Davies isn't sure where he will play from next year. Picture: Getty

Ben Davies - Tottenham Hotspur - LB

The Welshman is still a regular starter for Spurs and may yet sign a new contract to stay in north London but has not yet put pen to paper. There is supposedly a clause in his contract that could tie him down for another year and he has played 26 times this season already.

Michael Keane is a key man for Everton
Michael Keane is a key man for Everton. Picture: Getty

Michael Keane - Everton - CB

Another 32-year-old defender out of contract, Keane has played well for Everton this season and may well have some interest from suitors. His twin brother Will is tied to Preston until the end of 2025/26.

Jamaal Lascelles is out of contract this summer
Jamaal Lascelles is out of contract this summer. Picture: Getty

Jamaal Lascelles - Newcastle - CB

The Toon Army’s long term captain is out of contract this summer. But according to The Athletic he may well be set to have an extension and stick around Tyneside.

Ashley Young is among several players leaving Everton
Ashley Young is among several players leaving Everton. Picture: Getty

Ashley Young - Everton - RB

Part of the Everton exodus, Young is now 39 and old enough to see his own son play against him (well, nearly) but has put in a shift this season and has been the first choice right back. He has confirmed he is off but could yet play on.

Kevin De Bruyne is looking for a new club
Kevin De Bruyne is looking for a new club. Picture: Getty

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - CM

The Belgian is not expected to be a free agent for long having bid farewell to City at the weekend. He announced last month that he was going to leave the club aged 33.

Jorginho has played in two parts of London but could be moving back to Brazil
Jorginho has played in two parts of London but could be moving back to Brazil. Picture: Getty

Jorginho - Arsenal - CM

Another who will not likely be left on the shelf, the Italian will likely sign for Flamengo ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup this summer. He has played for Arsenal and Chelsea, winning the Champions League in 2021.

Christian Eriksen could be looking for somewhere new
Christian Eriksen could be looking for somewhere new. Picture: Getty

Christian Eriksen - AM - Manchester United

The Dane has been at Old Trafford for three years but is now considering his options with his contract up. He could appear in Man U’s Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Adama Traore in action for Fulham
Adama Traore in action for Fulham. Picture: Getty

Adama Traore - RW - Fulham

The Wolves and Barcelona old boy can still pack a punch on the right wing and is available with his Fulham contract up this summer. He is certainly a physical specimen even if his skill as a winger might have a glass ceiling.

Carlos Vinícius warms up for Fulham
Carlos Vinícius warms up for Fulham. Picture: Getty

Carlos Vinícius - LW - Fulham

Traore’s team mate is also looking for a new club having not set the world alight in west London. The Brazilian has previously played for Tottenham and Benfica.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is leaving Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is leaving Everton. Picture: Getty

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - ST - Everton

The 28-year-old has found the net only three times this season but still has time to get his career back on track. Napoli, Arsenal and Manchester United have all been touted as potential destinations now his Goodison career is over.

