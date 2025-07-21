Owen Farrell to captain Lions in Melbourne clash against First Nations & Pasifika XV

21 July 2025, 08:45

Farrell, 33, was a late call-up to the squad after Elliot Daly was forced to return home with a forearm injury sustained during the second tour match in Australia against the Queensland Reds
Farrell, 33, was a late call-up to the squad after Elliot Daly was forced to return home with a forearm injury sustained during the second tour match in Australia against the Queensland Reds. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions against a First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The veteran fly-half, son of Lions head coach Andy, will start at inside-centre for the final midweek game of the tour.

Farrell, 33, was a late call-up to the squad after Elliot Daly was forced to return home with a forearm injury sustained during the second tour match in Australia against Queensland Reds.

The Englishman is one of 10 late call ups in total, as the Lions look to rest key players ahead of Saturday's second Test against the Wallabies at the MCG.

Starting alongside Farrell will be scrum-half Ben White, hooker Jamie George, prop Finlay Bealham, wing Darcy Graham and centre Jamie Osborne.

Hooker Ewan Ashman, loosehead Rory Sutherland, tighthead Thomas Clarkson and Gregor Brown will all take their places on the bench.

Elsewhere, Blair Kinghorn has recovered from a knee injury to start alongside Duhan van der Merwe and Graham in the back-three.

Blair Kinghorn has recovered from a knee injury to start alongside Duhan van der Merwe and Graham in the back-three
Blair Kinghorn has recovered from a knee injury to start alongside Duhan van der Merwe and Graham in the back-three. Picture: Alamy

Fly-half Fin Smith starts alongside White at half-back, while loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman forms a front-row with George and Bealham.

James Ryan and Scott Cummings start together in the second row, while Jac Morgan, Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock make up a very strong back row.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's game, head coach Andy Farrell said: "This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests.

"The coaches' minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

"This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations & Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power."

