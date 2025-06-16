Former England captain Owen Farrell seals Saracens return

Owen Farrell has announced his return to Saracens after an injury-hit year in France. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Owen Farrell has rejoined Saracens from French club Racing 92.

The former England captain called time on his 16-year stay with the Gallagher Premiership side at the end of last season.

But fly-half Farrell has agreed to leave Racing 92 and return to Saracens after a disappointing, injury-disrupted campaign with the Top 14 outfit.

He told the club's official website: "Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously.

"Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can't wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season."

The 33-year-old ex-club captain has signed a two-year deal at the StoneX Stadium to rejoin a club with whom he won three European Cups and six Premiership crowns.

Farrell made his Saracens debut in 2008, 11 days after his 17th birthday, and amassed 256 appearances before heading for France.

He has won 112 England caps and made six Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions, although he has not been included in the squad - coached by his father Andy - for this summer's tour of Australia.

Farrell has not played Test rugby since the 2023 World Cup, initially taking a break to prioritise his mental wellbeing, before his move abroad made him ineligible for selection.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is hoping the vastly-experienced stand-off will play a role in what he believes will be an exciting future for the club.

McCall said: "Owen has Saracens in his DNA. His competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club and we are delighted he has chosen to come home.

"He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed."