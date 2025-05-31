Paris St-Germain thrash Inter Milan with record 5-0 win - becoming Champions of Europe for the first time

Breaking News

Paris St Germain were crowned kings of Europe for the first time with a thumping 5-0 Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in Munich.

Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue struck inside the opening 20 minutes to reward a dominant start as PSG became only the second French side to win the trophy after Marseille in 1993.

Doue set up Hakimi’s opener and became the third teenager to score in a Champions League final – three days ahead of his 20th birthday – before dispatching a clinical second after 63 minutes.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another from Ousmane Dembele’s pass 10 minutes later as Inter capitulated.

Substitute Senny Mayulu smashed home a fifth four minutes from time as PSG claimed the biggest margin of victory in a Champions League final.