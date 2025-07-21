England legend Paul Gascoigne leaves hospital and 'doing well' at home after being rushed to intensive care unit

Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Spurs and England legend Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday evening in the bedroom of his home at Poole, Dorset.

The former footballer, 58, affectionately known as 'Gazza', was initially admitted to an intensive care ward on Friday before later recovering in an acute medical unit.

He has now been discharged from hospital after the incident.

According to a close friend, he has returned home but is still "very poorly".

He was found semi-conscious in his bedroom and rushed to A&E.

Carly Saward at the MNT talent agency said: “Paul voluntarily went into A&E on Friday after struggling with a throat condition he has had for a while.

“He is already back home and doing well.”

His friend Steve Foster, who found him, told The Sun that Gascoigne would "like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best".

Gascoigne recovered in hospital near his home and was kept there over the weekend, where it's understood he remained in a stable condition.

At the time, Mr Foster, who is also the former footballer's driver and personal assistant, added: "Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now."

Paul Gascoigne was admitted to an intensive care ward but has now been moved to an acute medical unit. Picture: Getty

Gascoigne's daughter Bianca, his two sisters and ex-footballer friends Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Merson and Vinnie Jones are thought to have been kept in the loop about his condition.

The sporting legend has battled with alcoholism and addiction throughout his life.

A source told The Mirror: "He has been doing well recently so this was an unexpected setback.

“He had a full three months without alcohol over the summer while he was doing various speaking engagements and looked really well."

Gascoigne had a successful sporting career playing for Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

He was capped 57 times and scored ten goals for the Three Lions between 1988 and 1998.

A moment which touched the hearts of his fans was when he cried when England crashed out of the 1990 World Cup in the semi-final against Germany.

He also scored a wonder goal at Euro 96.