England legend Paul Gascoigne leaves hospital and 'doing well' at home after being rushed to intensive care unit

21 July 2025, 19:39 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 19:44

Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday.
Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Spurs and England legend Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday evening in the bedroom of his home at Poole, Dorset.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former footballer, 58, affectionately known as 'Gazza', was initially admitted to an intensive care ward on Friday before later recovering in an acute medical unit.

He has now been discharged from hospital after the incident.

According to a close friend, he has returned home but is still "very poorly".

He was found semi-conscious in his bedroom and rushed to A&E.

Carly Saward at the MNT talent agency said: “Paul voluntarily went into A&E on Friday after struggling with a throat condition he has had for a while.

“He is already back home and doing well.”

Download the new LBC app now
Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

His friend Steve Foster, who found him, told The Sun that Gascoigne would "like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best".

Gascoigne recovered in hospital near his home and was kept there over the weekend, where it's understood he remained in a stable condition.

At the time, Mr Foster, who is also the former footballer's driver and personal assistant, added: "Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now."

Read more: Arrest made as hundreds gather outside Epping hotel which saw 'anti-migrant' protest take place earlier in week

Read more: Time for a hat-trick? David Beckham left with bald patch after DIY buzzcut goes wrong

Paul Gascoigne was admitted to an intensive care ward but has now been moved to an acute medical unit.
Paul Gascoigne was admitted to an intensive care ward but has now been moved to an acute medical unit. Picture: Getty

Gascoigne's daughter Bianca, his two sisters and ex-footballer friends Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Merson and Vinnie Jones are thought to have been kept in the loop about his condition.

The sporting legend has battled with alcoholism and addiction throughout his life.

A source told The Mirror: "He has been doing well recently so this was an unexpected setback.

“He had a full three months without alcohol over the summer while he was doing various speaking engagements and looked really well."

Gascoigne had a successful sporting career playing for Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

He was capped 57 times and scored ten goals for the Three Lions between 1988 and 1998.

A moment which touched the hearts of his fans was when he cried when England crashed out of the 1990 World Cup in the semi-final against Germany.

He also scored a wonder goal at Euro 96.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

15 hospitalised after double decker bus crashes into bridge in Manchester in 'major incident'

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Cosby Show icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies aged 54 after 'accidental drowning'

Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Tributes pour in for British ice hockey star 19, who fell to his death from Ibiza hotel

Aimee Betro.

Would-be assassin in a niqab failed in murder plot after gun jammed amid 'violent' feud with two families, court told

The Foreign Secretary and counterparts from 24 other nations including Australia, Canada and France, plus the EU commissioner for equality, urged the Israeli government to "immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid".

UK joins 25 nations demanding Israel ends war in Gaza 'now' as Lammy calls for 'viable pathway to Palestinian state'

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

Ulrika Jonsson hit back at "nasty" comments about her appearance after a recent podcast episode.

Ulrika Jonsson slams 'nasty' comments by people 'offended by ageing face'

Floral tributes are left outside Minehead Middle School on July 18

Boy, 10, who died in fatal bus crash in Somerset after school trip to zoo named

United States Vice President JD Vance.

Protesters threaten to disrupt US Vice President JD Vance's summer holiday in the Cotswolds

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims
Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

Williams turned pro back in 1994 and last reached a grand slam final in 2017

Venus Williams, 45, to make pro tennis comeback

Yostin Mosquera, left, denies murdering Albert Alfonso, centre.

Colombian man found guilty of murdering couple and dumping their remains in suitcases on Clifton Suspension Bridge

A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Horror as car crashes into first floor of barn after hitting trampoline, leaving boy, 7, critical

The TikToker, who goes by the name Cenzoo, has faced a wave of backlash after posting a video of himself causing disruption at ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in Soho

Outrage as TikToker eats fried chicken in Hindu vegetarian restaurant during 'prank' video

Melissa Wilband has been convicted of the manslaughter of her four-month-old daughter.

Woman who killed her baby by violently shaking her during Covid-19 lockdown is jailed

Latest News

See more Latest News

The NHS is looking for patients in a trial for a new type of treatment for the deadliest form of brain cancer, after one man had remarkable results that saw his tumour disappear.

Patients sought as NHS trials new treatment for deadliest brain cancer - after man miraculously sees tumour vanish
Cain Byrne, 20, has been detained for more than 11 years for killing an elderly man in hit-and-run.

Driver, 20, who inhaled laughing gas before killing cyclist, 81, in hit-and-run detained for more than 11 years
Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed she moved to the UK from Los Angeles the day after Donald Trump was re-elected as president.

‘Everything is just better here’: Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Trump
England's Keira Walsh (centre) and Wales players take a knee

What has taking the knee achieved?

A white woman with blonde hair

Police searching for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth find body in lake

Philip Tuck was killed in a crash on July 20 2023.

French police probe into 'ghastly' cycling crash that killed British wine boss in front of his sons blasted by coroner
Rachel O'Hare died after falling from an apartment block in Manchester.

Mother-of-three dies in apartment block fall amid High Court battle with ex-fiancé over £2.7m London mansion
Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka

At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

Betula verrucosa, sold under the brand name Itulazax 12 SQ-Bet and made by Alk-Abello, is an under-the-tongue immunotherapy tablet that contains birch pollen extract.

Thousands of people with debilitating hayfever to benefit from new drug providing long-term relief
A white woman with blonde hair

Missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth ‘seen trying to hitchhike’ after vanishing while out for a jog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Elizabeth II wearing an Evening Gown, Norman Hartnell, 1956, one of the items on display at the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition at the The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace

Largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion to go on show

Gardeners are leaving their jobs at the King’s Highgrove Gardens amid issues including low pay, according to a report

Highgrove gardeners quit due to feeling 'overwhelmed and underpaid' by Charles

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen on April 23, 2025 in New York City.

Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ to move back to UK despite hopes of reunion with King

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News