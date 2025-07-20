England legend Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after being found collapsed at home

20 July 2025, 22:40

Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday.
Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Spurs and England legend Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday evening in the bedroom of his home at Poole, Dorset.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former footballer, 58, affectionately known as 'Gazza', was admitted to an intensive care ward but has since been moved to an acute medical unit where his condition has been described as stable.

His friend Steve Foster, who found him, said Gascoigne would "like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best".

Gascoigne is recovering in hospital near his home, and is expected to remain there for several days for treatment. 

Mr Foster, who is also the former footballer's driver and personal assistant, added: "Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now."

Paul Gascoigne was admitted to an intensive care ward but has now been moved to an acute medical unit.
Paul Gascoigne was admitted to an intensive care ward but has now been moved to an acute medical unit. Picture: Getty

Gascoigne's daughter Bianca, his two sisters and ex-footballer friends Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Merson and Vinnie Jones are thought to have been kept in the loop about his condition.

Gascoigne had a successful sporting career. He was capped 57 times and scored ten goals for the Three Lions between 1988 and 1998.

A moment which touched the hearts of his fans was when he cried when England crashed out of the 1990 World Cup in the semi-final against Germany.

He also scored a wonder goal at Euro 96.

