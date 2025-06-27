Pep Guardiola hails Man City after impressive win over Juventus

Jeremy Doku #11 and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Pep Guardiola hailed a stunning performance after Manchester City thrashed Juventus 5-2 to top their group at the Club World Cup.

Erling Haaland scored his 300th career goal and Rodri played 66 minutes on his first start since September as City moved through the gears at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Thursday.

City defied intense heat and a later torrential downpour to sweep aside a Juventus team that beat them 2-0 in the Champions League last season.

Guardiola’s team looked more like the all-conquering outfit they have been for much of the Spaniard’s reign rather than the ponderous side that laboured through much of the 2024-25 campaign.

The statement victory ensured they won Group G with a 100 per cent record and theoretically secured a more favourable route through a tournament they must now be among the favourites to win.

City manager Guardiola said: “I liked the way we did it. It has been a long time since we had a performance like this on and off the ball. The players were committed and we are happy to beat a top side.

“This is just one game but I think the players felt again what it was like to be a good team. It’s the first time we’ve performed the way we can.

“We won the last two but we adjusted a few things. I’m really pleased because the players realise what we have to do to get back to what we were in the last decade.

“The belief always comes from your performances, not your past.”

The loss of Rodri with a serious knee injury for the majority of last season was one of the key reasons for their failure to match the standards of the past.

After winning the Premier League for the previous four years, City failed to mount a strong title defence and exited the Champions League before the last 16.

His appearance in Orlando represented a notable step up in his comeback after three substitute outings.

Guardiola said: “Sooner or later Rodri had to start. I said, ‘OK, 45 minutes’ but at half-time he said he wanted five to 10 minutes more. The game was under control.

“In the last few games we have conceded a lot of transitions but it didn’t happen this time. Everyone knows how important Rodri is. He is one of the best players in the world.”

City’s early opener from Jeremy Doku was cancelled out by Teun Koopmeiners after an Ederson error but a Pierre Kalulu own goal restored the English side’s lead.

Haaland, Phil Foden and Savinho all struck in the second half as City made victory certain before a Dusan Vlahovic consolation.

Away from the tournament, City midfielder Jack Grealish has not travelled to the United States.

Guardiola had little to say on reports linking the England international with Bayern Munich.

He said: “I wish him the best but I don’t know what is going to happen.”.