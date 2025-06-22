Pep Guardiola makes surprise admission about future management job

22 June 2025, 09:10

Pep Guardiola has expressed openness about managing a South American football team
Pep Guardiola has expressed openness about managing a South American football team. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Pep Guardiola has said he would be happy to manage a team in South America.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Manchester City boss is revelling in the multi-cultural atmosphere at the Club World Cup and admits the football in countries such as Brazil and Argentina holds huge appeal.

Guardiola has not necessarily got any plans to leave the Etihad Stadium - and has two years remaining on his contract - but did not reject the idea when asked ahead of City's clash with Al Ain in Atlanta.

Guardiola says Manchester City are taking the Club World Cup seriously
Guardiola says Manchester City are taking the Club World Cup seriously. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Bayern Munich smashes records with 10-0 win at Club World Cup

Read More: Manchester City seal £30.5million deal for France midfielder Rayan Cherki ahead of Club World Cup

The Spaniard said: "Why not? Many, many good things in all history that happen in football - many, many good things - come from South America.

"You know, from Brazil - especially Brazil - Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay. I would say all the countries, many, many good things.

"The greatest players come from there, and after most of them come to Europe because of the opportunities economically and prestige.

"They're incredible. I love, love, love it when you're in this tournament and you play South American teams.

"This culture, the way their fans live every single action is what it is all about. We have to live this competition."

Guardiola has made clear he is taking the current tournament very seriously.

City side opened their campaign at the expanded global event in the United States with a comfortable 2-0 win over Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca on Wednesday.

They return to action - and can secure a place in the last 16 - when they take on Al Ain of Abu Dhabi in Atlanta on Sunday night (2am Monday BST).

The event has so far received a mixed reception, and there are concerns over how it could impact the start of the 2025-26 season, but Guardiola is determined not to hold anything back.

He said: "Once we are here, I want to be doing the best. I want to enjoy that moment here.

"We can say it's annoying coming here but the other side is like, well, it's one time every four years that we are here and I want to be back. You have to win big prizes to be here.

"I want to arrive in the last stages - I want to go there. That's the truth, I've said it many times. It is an honour to be here."

Guardiola has said that he would like to trim his squad for the next Premier League campaign and there has been speculation linking former captain Ilkay Gundogan with Galatasaray.

The 34-year-old rejoined the club last summer after a one-year spell at Barcelona.

Guardiola said: "No news, good news. I don't know anything, I didn't speak with him. If he will not be part (of the squad), he would not be here.

"At the same time, we have - right now - too many players. Step by step maybe a few players are going to move.

"But, right now, Ilkay is absolutely part of my mind and the team."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Trump addressed the United States at 22:00 EST

US-Iran strikes LIVE: Trump announces strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities

Zanjan, Iran: Motorists drive their vehicles past an anti-Israel billboard carrying pictures of Iranian missiles

What we know about the trio of Iranian nuclear facilities “obliterated” in the US strikes

A flag outside the Iranian embassy in London

Seven charged after protest outside Iranian embassy

iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi speaks at the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Iran considering 'all options' as it plots revenge for US strikes

Around two million people attend Notting Hill Carnival each year

Windrush campaigners urge the Government to save Notting Hill Carnival

B-2 stealth bomber aircraft were deployed by the US earlier and are believed to have been used in the strikes

US carries out 'successful attack' on three Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says

Former newsreader and TV star Selina Scott has said she was "traumatised" by the assault on a busy London street

TV legend Selina Scott 'viciously attacked' in 'coordinated assault' by organised gang in Central London

Chinese PhD Zhenhao Zou student was found guilty of drugging and raping 10 women in London and China between 2019 and 2023.

Serial rapist Zhenhao Zou facing second trial as at least 24 more women come forward

a

Shopkeeper stabbed to death 'in front of customers and children' - as man arrested for murder

A video posted to Instagram by Palestine Activists showed two people damaging a military plane

Costs of damage from Palestine Action attacks at RAF Brize Norton will total 'at least £30million'

UK Prime Minister Attends The G7 Leaders' Summit

Donald Trump praised for 'stellar statesmanship' by Pakistan - as they nominate him for Nobel Peace Prize

Passengers carrying their belongings walk along the train tracks after being evacuated from the broken-down Thameslink train

Mass evacuation of passengers 'trapped' on broken-down train on hottest day of the year so far

The pricing discrepancy has come under renewed scrutiny from MPs following Labour's introduction of VAT on private school fees

National Theatre accused of 'discrimination' against private schools over 'two-tier' ticket pricing

The fire damaged

House fire believed to have been started by exploding vape which 'burst into flames'

The B2 stealth bomber aircraft are the only warplanes capable of deploying the US's 'bunker busting' bombs

US moves B-2 bombers capable of destroying underground nuclear facilities as Israel-Iran conflict continues

Scientist working in lab

Government to invest millions into DNA technology in bid to treat serious illness

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Draper on day thirteen of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London. Picture date: Saturday June 21, 2025.

Jack Draper misses out on Queen’s Club trophy after semi-final defeat

Emma Raducanu during her women's singles match against Qinwen Zheng.

Emma Raducanu handed testing draw at Eastbourne in first game back from injury

The hot air balloon appeared to catch fire before crashing

Eight dead after hot air balloon catches fire and crashes in Brazil

Air India Boeing 777 touching down at London Heathrow Airport, UK

Air India warned over 'repeated and serious violations' of flight rules as three top execs removed
Smoke billows following an Iranian missile attack in Herzliya, central Israel, on June 17, 2025.

Top Iranian commander and 'an architect of October 7' killed in airstrikes, Israel says

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday June 20, 2025.

More than 400 migrants arrive in the UK crossing the Channel in small boats

Donna

Woman fights for life on Greek holiday with air conditioning or hot tub to blame

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of espionage and terrorism offences in Cyprus

British man arrested in Cyprus after RAF base targeted in 'Iran spy plot'

@alizeecharet shared a TikTok suggesting that workers in the UK could benefit from taking more substantial lunch breaks

French woman faces backlash after hitting out at London meal deal culture

Jack Betts

Friends and Spider-Man actor Jack Betts dies aged 96

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

The Queen and her daughter Princess Anne take a photo with the Queen's winning horse Estimate at Ascot in 2013

Late Queen 'rarely carried cash' - unless she was at the races, ex-aide reveals

Idris Elba has been involved with the King's Trust since he was awarded a grant at the beginning of his career

King Charles and Idris Elba team up for a new Netflix documentary about King’s Trust

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News