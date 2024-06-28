Phil Foden pictured for the first time since birth of baby son as he returns to play for England in the Euros

Phil Foden has just welcomed his third child. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Phil Foden has been pictured for the first time since heading back to England's training camp on Thursday, after the birth of his third child.

On Wednesday the Football Association confirmed that the Manchester City star had come back to the UK because of a "pressing family matter".

Foden boarded a plane back to England immediately after Tuesday's draw against Slovenia, to be with his family.

The attacker's partner, Rebecca Cooke, gave birth to a baby boy, and Foden made a swift return to Germany.

He is back in training at England's Weimar base, before their final-16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday.

A video shared by England's official X account shows the person filming the video greeting Foden and congratulating him following the birth of his third child.

Foden thanks the person filming, winks at them and gives them a handshake before heading to the training field.

In April, it was revealed that the 24-year-old and Cooke, 22, were due to have their third child.

The family posed in front of a blue and white ballon arch which had eye-catching LED letters spelling 'Baby Foden' on.

A decadent baby shower was put on to celebrate the happy news, with pictures of the celebrations online.

An FA Spokesperson said: "Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and has returned to the UK for a pressing family matter."

Cooke and Foden share a son Ronnie, five, and a daughter, True, who turned one earlier this year.

The name of their third child has not yet been revealed.

Ronnie, who has his own Instagram account that has four million followers and is run by his parents, shared an insight into the baby shower celebrations on his social media account.

The post read: "Had an amazing day with the most amazing people."

Having finished top of their group, England went on to draw Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

If England progress they will take on the winner of Switzerland's last 16 clash against Italy.

Foden is yet to score at Euro 2024 and the Three Lions intend to see the Man City star's best form in the knockout phase, having produced three underwhelming performances in the group stage, despite finishing top.

Foden and Cooke are allegedly childhood sweethearts and supposedly met at a party when they were just teenagers.

They have been together ever since.

The duo come from Stockport in Greater Manchester and tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Cooke keeps her social media accounts on private and the duo welcomed their son Ronnie into the world in 2019.

Foden, who was 18 years old, at the time of his son's birth, previously spoke about the transition to becoming a father to his young son Ronnie.

Speaking during an interview with Manchester City, he said: "I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened."

"I'm not one for crying in front of people. I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment."

"Your life changes. There's no free time, which is probably why I've been struggling to fish as much.

"I've enjoyed every moment of it. He's been quite well-behaved, to be honest. He's not making it hard for me, which is good."

He sleeps through until 7am.

"I haven't really had to get up in the middle of the night, so I've been able to get my sleep."

Foden is the youngest professional football to win six Premier League titles having helped Pep Guardiola's side win their fourth consecutive trophy at the start of the season.

He was also named Premier League Player of the Year and the Football Writer's Association Player of the Year for his amazing performances for Manchester City during the 2023-24 campaign.

Speaking about his family life, a source close to the star told the MailOnline: "Phil is very close to his family, particularly his parents.

"They, along with Rebecca, have been a constant source of support for Ronnie when he has felt the pressure and when things have got tough."

Rebecca and Foden live in a luxury £2 million mansion in Bramhall, Manchester with the footballer buying the house when he was 18 having broken into the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo is trying to earn his first start of Euro 2024 against Slovakia on Sunday.

The Manchester United star has come on as a substitute in two of England's three group matches, and was especially impressive in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Slovenia.

Mainoo replaced Conor Gallagher that evening and he is a strong contender to play in Sunday's last-16 tie.

If he plays, Mainoo is due to play alongside Declan Rice, even though England's midfield lynchpin missed training on Thursday.

Rice has played 62 matches since the beginning of the season, was rested and is due to join in full training on Friday.

Kieran Trippier only returned from a calf problem on the final day of the domestic season and went on to miss training due to "load management".