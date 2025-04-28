Pictured: Liverpool celebrates as club wins 20th league title to equal Manchester United's record

A Liverpool fan celebrates victory in the Premier League on a rooftop near Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

By Jacob Paul

Liverpool fans erupted in celebration across the city last night after the football club won its 20th league title.

The side were crowned champions following its 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Supporters were seen celebrating across the city following the game, with images from the scene showing red flares going off and huge crowds gathering.

The party continued long into the night as fans were seen in the streets until the early hours.

Over 60,000 fans were expected to travel to Anfield for the match knowing that just a draw or better would guarantee the title.

Venues across the city were also packed, with pictures capturing the emphatic scenes.

Liverpool supporters celebrate outside of Anfield stadium after their team won English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur and clinched the Premier League title in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super). Picture: AP Photo/Jon Super

A young fan of Liverpool waves a flag outside of the stadium. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Some fans celebrated on a rooftop near Anfield. Picture: Alamy

A fan of Liverpool waves a flag, while sitting on top of a sign post, as they celebrate the teams victory. Picture: Getty

Fans set off smoke flares, as celebrations went on into the night. Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool's title triumph is their second in five years and came in Arne Slot's first season since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in charge.

"When the season started everyone would have been happy if we were in the top four for Champions League again but I don't think that was fair to our players because they are much better than that and that's what they have showed this season," he told Sky Sports.

Liverpool FC captain Van Dijk gave an overjoyed interview as he spoke to broadcasters shortly after securing the win.

"A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week, but we got the job done and we (are) truly deserved champions of England," he told Sky Sports.

He added that Liverpool is "the most beautiful club in the world and I think we deserve all of this. Let's enjoy the next couple of weeks and let it sink in."