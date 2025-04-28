Pictured: Liverpool celebrates as club wins 20th league title to equal Manchester United's record

28 April 2025, 08:16 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 09:00

A Liverpool fan celebrates victory in the Premier League on a rooftop near Anfield, Liverpool.
A Liverpool fan celebrates victory in the Premier League on a rooftop near Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

By Jacob Paul

Liverpool fans erupted in celebration across the city last night after the football club won its 20th league title.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The side were crowned champions following its 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Supporters were seen celebrating across the city following the game, with images from the scene showing red flares going off and huge crowds gathering.

The party continued long into the night as fans were seen in the streets until the early hours.

Over 60,000 fans were expected to travel to Anfield for the match knowing that just a draw or better would guarantee the title.

Venues across the city were also packed, with pictures capturing the emphatic scenes.

Read more: Liverpool win Premier League after thrashing Tottenham 5-1 to equal Manchester United's record

Read more: Virgil van Dijk follows Mohamed Salah and signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool supporters celebrate outside of Anfield stadium after their team won English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur and clinched the Premier League title in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Liverpool supporters celebrate outside of Anfield stadium after their team won English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur and clinched the Premier League title in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super). Picture: AP Photo/Jon Super
Liverpool supporters celebrate outside of Anfield stadium after their team won English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur and clinched the Premier League title in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Liverpool supporters celebrate outside of Anfield stadium after their team won English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur and clinched the Premier League title in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super). Picture: AP Photo/Jon Super
A young fan of Liverpool waves a flag outside of the stadium
A young fan of Liverpool waves a flag outside of the stadium. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Some fans celebrated on a rooftop near Anfield.
Some fans celebrated on a rooftop near Anfield. Picture: Alamy
A fan of Liverpool waves a flag, while sitting on top of a sign post, as they celebrate the teams victory.
A fan of Liverpool waves a flag, while sitting on top of a sign post, as they celebrate the teams victory. Picture: Getty
Fans set off smoke flares, as celebrations went on into the night
Fans set off smoke flares, as celebrations went on into the night. Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool's title triumph is their second in five years and came in Arne Slot's first season since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in charge.

"When the season started everyone would have been happy if we were in the top four for Champions League again but I don't think that was fair to our players because they are much better than that and that's what they have showed this season," he told Sky Sports.

Liverpool FC captain Van Dijk gave an overjoyed interview as he spoke to broadcasters shortly after securing the win.

"A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week, but we got the job done and we (are) truly deserved champions of England," he told Sky Sports.

He added that Liverpool is "the most beautiful club in the world and I think we deserve all of this. Let's enjoy the next couple of weeks and let it sink in."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chubby Checker performing the Twist (l) and Joe Cocker at Woodstock (r)

Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker among music legends inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Gen-Z adults consider gym membership, skincare treatments and streaming services to be 'essential' bills, survey reveals.

Gen-Z adults consider gym memberships, skincare treatments and streaming services to be 'essential' bills, survey reveals
UPFs have been linked to thousands of deaths every year

Thousands of UK deaths every year linked to ultra-processed foods

Zelenskyy has met with Trump, Starmer and Macron

Trump 'thinks' Ukraine is ready to 'give up' Crimea in bid to achieve peace deal

The incident involved a Clearwater Ferry at the Memorial Causeway.

One dead as police declare 'mass casualty incident' after boat crashes into ferry carrying 40 people

People attend a candlelight vigil near the scene where a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival on April 27, 2025.

Man charged with murder after 11 people, including child aged five, killed in Vancouver vehicle attack

A group of UK primary schoolchildren leave the school hall after assembly - only legs and feet showing.

Parents to save £50 a year due to new bill aimed at making school uniforms cheaper

BRITAIN-HEALTH-POLITICS-NHS

NHS app reform leads to 1.5 million fewer appointments being missed, ministers reveal

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's cause of death finally confirmed in autopsy report

Sarah Edmilao, a member of the Filipino community

Child aged five among victims of car ramming in Vancouver - as death toll predicted to rise

Michelle Visage has paid tribute to Jiggly Caliente

Michelle Visage pays tribute to 'angel' Jiggly Caliente following death of RuPaul's Drag Race star at 44

New York,

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint welcomes second child - as he reveals baby's name

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon

Israel launches air strike on Beirut as it claims to be targeting Hezbollah facilities

Police remain in the area

'Key suspect' in crossbow and firearm attack in Leeds in critical condition, police confirm

Police remain in the area

Community in shock following attack in broad daylight on Leeds street

Ryan

Dad charged after 14-year-old son killed after van crashes into tree on M6

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fans of Liverpool hold up scarfs, as they sign 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield

Liverpool win Premier League after thrashing Tottenham 5-1 to equal Manchester United's record
Evidence markers and Vancouver Police vehicles sit at a scene after a driver killed multiple people Saturday during a Filipino community festival Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Death toll rises to 11 day after car drives into crowd in Vancouver

Sam Ruddock

Fears grow for missing British Paralympian who vanished in Las Vegas as urgent search launched
London, UK. 26th April 2025. Just Stop Oil activists gather outside Shell headquarters as they stage their final protest. The climate group recently announced they will cease protest actions. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

'Would I have stood up for Anne Frank?' Just Stop Oil activist compares group's protests to WWII Resistance
Thomas, 44, admitted manslaughter but maintained that Victoria’s death was a ‘sex act gone wrong’.

Life sentence for murderer who killed partner after drinking 16 pints and going on cocaine binge
Youth Demand activists were tackled off the marathon route

Anger as Youth Demand say 'compassionate' activists who disrupted London Marathon made 'massive sacrifice'
Tigst Assefa wins the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.

Ethiopian runner Assefa sets women's-only record at London Marathon, as Kenyan Sawe wins men's elite race
Jiggly Caliente has died

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies days after having leg amputated following infection
Ryan Reynolds with fans

Ryan Reynolds says he 'feels at home' in Wrexham, with club now only one promotion away from Premier League
Youth Demand activists disrupted the race

Gaza activists Youth Demand jump in front of London Marathon elite runners on Tower Bridge to disrupt race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday April 26, 2025. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

Charles and Camilla 'profoundly saddened' by Vancouver ramming attack that left nine dead

The late Queen was meant to publicly lead the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020, but the Covid pandemic scuppered plans.

Poignant commemorations mark first VE Day without late Queen

Lilibet is Meghan and Harry's second child

Princess Lilibet's American accent heard for first time, as Meghan and Harry's daughter gives verdict on mother's jam

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News